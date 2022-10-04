CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson will return to the Browns on Monday, though won’t be eligible to play until early December. He’s rejoining a team with problems that go far deeper than its quarterback. Cleveland’s numerous issues — a disappointing defense, an inability to finish and quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s late-game mistakes, to name a few — were exposed Sunday in a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, who tried to give the Browns a win. Rookie Cade York could have washed away many of the Browns’ sins, but missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left after the Chargers decided not to punt on fourth down and gave the Browns a final chance. But even handed a gift, the Browns (2-3) couldn’t unwrap it.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO