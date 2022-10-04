Read full article on original website
The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
Houston will kick off postseason play against division rival Seattle at Minute Maid Park.
Nothing galvanizes a community in joy like sports. Sports are the one thing that can bring us all together as one – and in our area, that is badly needed right now. That’s why this weekend’s wild card playoff series is so important to Seattle Mariners fans.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson will return to the Browns on Monday, though won’t be eligible to play until early December. He’s rejoining a team with problems that go far deeper than its quarterback. Cleveland’s numerous issues — a disappointing defense, an inability to finish and quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s late-game mistakes, to name a few — were exposed Sunday in a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, who tried to give the Browns a win. Rookie Cade York could have washed away many of the Browns’ sins, but missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left after the Chargers decided not to punt on fourth down and gave the Browns a final chance. But even handed a gift, the Browns (2-3) couldn’t unwrap it.
For the first month of the season, the NFL was a mosh pit of mediocrity. And that was at its best. At its worst, a steaming compost pile. If you wanted to feel better about your team, all you had to do was watch most of the 31 other ones. The Cardinals participated in...
NFL・
The drought is over. For the first time since 2001, the Mariners are in the playoffs — the culmination of a frenetic rebuild from president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto’s front office. The new-look Mariners, bolstered by an aggressive offseason and trade deadline as well as the AL Rookie of the Year front-runner, won 90 games and closed out their season with a 69-44 flourish, beginning on June 1. Here’s how their roster breaks down…
Tanner Bruhn has officially joined Geelong in exchange for pick 18 in this year's AFL Draft. Bruhn - who has been linked to the Cats for some time - will return to his home state, Victoria, after two seasons with the Giants, playing 30 games in the meantime. Drafted at...
