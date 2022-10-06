WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 5, 2022

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Natalie Figura plays the ball against Fox Chapel on Sept. 14.

Section play in the regular season in the 2022 WPIAL girls soccer season has just over one week remaining. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the district girls soccer playoffs through Wednesday.

Class 4A

5 out of a possible 8 teams clinched a playoff berth

Seneca Valley Raiders

North Allegheny Tigers

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Class 3A

10 out of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Plum Mustangs

Latrobe Wildcats

Franklin Regional Panthers

Moon Tigers

South Fayette Lions

West Allegheny Indians

Class 2A

10 out of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Freeport Yellowjackets

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Scotties

Yough Cougars

Woodland Hills Wolverines

South Park Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Class A

8 out of a possible 8 teams clinched a playoff berth

Springdale Dynamos

Waynesburg Raiders

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Freedom Bulldogs

Mohawk Warriors

Winchester Thurston Bears

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Aquinas Academy Crusaders