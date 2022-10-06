WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 5, 2022
Section play in the regular season in the 2022 WPIAL girls soccer season has just over one week remaining. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the district girls soccer playoffs through Wednesday.
Class 4A
5 out of a possible 8 teams clinched a playoff berth
Seneca Valley Raiders
North Allegheny Tigers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Class 3A
10 out of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Plum Mustangs
Latrobe Wildcats
Franklin Regional Panthers
Moon Tigers
South Fayette Lions
West Allegheny Indians
Class 2A
10 out of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Freeport Yellowjackets
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Scotties
Yough Cougars
Woodland Hills Wolverines
South Park Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Class A
8 out of a possible 8 teams clinched a playoff berth
Springdale Dynamos
Waynesburg Raiders
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Freedom Bulldogs
Mohawk Warriors
Winchester Thurston Bears
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
