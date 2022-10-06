Frustrated Homeowners Are Revealing The "Not Worth It" Aspects Of Homeownership That Don't Get Talked About Enough, And Renting Has Never Sounded Better

Buying a home is by no means a small decision. Homeownership is inherently complicated, and as rewarding as it can be for some, it can be equally frustrating or confusing for others. To that end, we recently asked homeowners of the BuzzFeed Community to share the "homeowner surprises" they weren't expecting, and they covered just about everything from tiny annoyances to full-out regrets. These are some of the most insightful responses.

1. "Honestly, the HOA really surprised me. We live in a small urban townhome community. It’s our first home after saving for years and we love everything about it...except our weird HOA neighbors. They were super nice at first, but over the course of a couple of years, they’ve gotten pettier and pettier..."

"We live at the end of a dead-end street. Our covenants, which we saw before we bought the house, clearly state that there's no parking in front of our driveway. We actually didn’t love that because we like to have people over, but we knew at least our cars would never be blocked in...or so we thought. We constantly have issues. Contractors, visitors, and neighbors totally block us in. The HOA basically tells us to stop complaining and 'suck it up' even though it’s against the rules they set before we even knew this house existed. To add insult to injury, they go after people for the dumbest stuff, like little holiday decorations in their yard or children leaving bikes in driveways for more than an hour." — alicea4bf313f76 KPRC Houston / Via youtube.com

2. "I bought my home a year ago and a lot has gone wrong where I’ve needed to call contractors or maintenance people. They’re always men, and I know they’re taking advantage of me with their quotes. I even had one guy, a painter, say: 'You need someone to fix these windows, they don’t close properly, but you need to be careful as people will be taking advantage of you with that accent, just like I’ve done.'"

"I have no idea why my 'accent' matters and this guy was a twat, but he was speaking the truth. A single woman dealing with contractors is not fun. " — MiaNW8 Hispanolistic / Getty Images

3. "I wasn't expecting the anxiety associated with owning a home! I spent the first six to nine months worried that a pipe would burst, the water heater would break, or a limb would fall and damage the roof. My mortgage is literally half what I would spend if I renewed my old lease, so I put that extra in a separate account for emergency repairs. It's helping me feel less freaked out over maintenance and repairs that will inevitably happen."

—Anonymous, 37, Georgia Octavian Lazar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. "I didn't realize that my monthly mortgage payments could go up since it's all tied to escrow. I never considered that my property taxes would increase, period. In my mind, I was locked into a certain payment amount for the rest of my life. The joke's on me — in my first year of homeownership, it went up $50 a month. I'm barely making it by as it is with my old payment."

—Anonymous, 36, New Hampshire

"The year after purchasing, my property taxes went up. Therefore my mortgage went up. This happened three years in a row."

— anicole2005

5. "Upkeep is the biggest thing you have to stay on top of. If you don't take care of the small things when they go wrong, they will cost you WAY more in the future. Basically, owning a house is a never-ending battle against water."

— irienewf Catherine Mcqueen / Getty Images

6. "You're often forced to DIY even if you'd prefer to hire someone and have the money to do so. Sometimes contractors are booked very far out if it's a specialty thing, like drainage issues. If it's a small thing, they normally don't want to bother unless it's at least a half-day project for them so they can make it worth their while, financially."

— collapse

7. "During the week, I barely have time to complete even the basic chores, so I'm always waiting for a day off from work so I can actually get larger projects done. Then there’s taking care of the front AND back yard, keeping the grass healthy, mowing, and keeping weeds and blackberry bushes from overtaking your lawn. Don’t forget the annual gutter maintenance, pressure washing if needed, and chimney cleaning."

"The list is never-ending! I feel that it makes things even harder to complete when you work full time and have a young child." —Anonymous, 29, Washington Visualartstudio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. "I bought a new build thinking it would be less of a headache, but our builders were so shoddy that we’ve spent the first year in our house hassling them to fix terrible tile work and paint jobs. I had to repaint all the baseboards and redo all the caulking around the house. Oh, and cherry on top: Our floors have a 'manufacturer defect' according to our inspector, so now we have to figure out whether or not we feel like replacing all of our floors."

"Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to live in an apartment ever again. But the tasks associated with owning a home are never-ending, and it's a lot more work." — ashleyc4a899ee19 Sanyasm / Getty Images

9. "I'm 45 and living in the UK, but that's just a disclaimer to show that it was much easier for me to own my own house when I was in my early 20s than it is now. I honestly don't understand how people on normal salaries can afford houses these days."

"What surprises me most about homeownership (and always will) is that maintaining your house and keeping it looking nice requires CONSTANT upkeep, and it's not cheap, either. If you don't keep up with this stuff, your house (and the market value of it) starts to show it FAST."

— vee1977

10. "I love the financial freedom that owning your own house gives you, but it also takes away your freedom to change. You can’t just up and move, you have to make sure you have money for repairs, and you’re more tied down, physically. But there’s also something so satisfying about building that equity if you’re fortunate enough to not buy during a housing bubble. It just comes at a cost."

— debbuzlynn Newsday Llc / Newsday via Getty Images

11. "Recent or soon-to-be buyers, beware: In this market, sellers have no incentive to make the home look presentable. You’re left with the despicable state these people left it in before because they know you’re desperate for a home."

"I bought my condo from a woman who previously had renters, and I feel so badly for everything those renters had to deal with , including busted appliances and a non-functioning AC in a place that reaches 116° F in the summer." — thatoneg1rl Eyewolf / Getty Images

12. "There are a lot of things that I didn’t know were part of my property that, when broken, I needed to be the one to fix. I knew we had to shovel the sidewalk in front of our house when the weather was bad, but I didn’t know we had to repair it, too. It cost us $10K to fix cracks in the sidewalk that weren’t hurting anyone and weren’t caused by us."

"Some townships just want to make their money from permits and fines." — bkmajelley Beekeepx / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. "There are homeowner manuals available, but what really surprised me about owning a home is all of the regular maintenance on things you don’t even know you have! I bought a 100-year-old house and when it was built, fire codes were much laxer, so my fireplace was built on a wood frame. The chimney and such work just fine, but when I had someone come out to clean it, they wouldn’t even touch it unless the whole fireplace was redone to make it fire-safe. I also didn’t know I had to change the filter on my heater, dishwasher, and AC units frequently. All things I found out when they stopped working properly."

"You truly have to do your research and due diligence or it will end up costing you lots!" — bkmajelley Gabort71 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. "Don’t be fooled by buying a new construction house thinking that the house will not have issues. After a major plumbing issue at my parents’ '70s house, I decided to buy a new build. I’ve been dealing with a water leak in a room I haven’t been able to use since I bought my house. Seven years ago. No one can seem to figure out what’s causing the issue so it’s more money down the drain every time I call a different tradesperson to try and solve the problem."

"All owned properties are money pits — what makes it worth the purchase or not is what you’re spending the money on."

— cassien47f66e128

15. "My husband and I have owned our home for seven years. The amount of money that has to go into home repairs, appliances, and taxes makes us wonder on a regular basis if it is worth it. I definitely recommend doubling whatever you think your safety net should be. Also, buy used items when possible and repair appliances instead of replacing them when you can. But, because we own, we can also borrow against our mortgage in the event of a real emergency."

— carmenghia87

16. "If there are large trees close to your house, know that they’re going to be expensive to remove. But having your house knocked down by a tree in a storm? Much more expensive."

"For reference: We have a large maple tree about five feet from our house. The lowest quote we received to cut it down and remove it was $5K. " — sarahl4fdc982fd "I second this! When I bought my house, there was a big tree in the backyard that was dead. I wasn’t worried about it until our first bad storm when a huge branch snapped off of the dead tree and hit the roof. Thankfully, nothing broke, but every storm after that was a nail bitter. The lowest quote we got to remove it was $7K — the highest was $15K!" — bkmajelley Undefined Undefined / Getty Images

17. "I regret not getting a house with a dishwasher — or even space for a dishwasher. Sometimes, I just use my cutting board as a plate because I don’t want to do another dish."

— rachelannl

18. And finally: "I was doing well financially before I purchased a home. Now? Most of my money goes towards the mortgage and bills. I wasn't prepared for how little money I'd have left over each month. Owning my place by myself is an amazing feeling, but sometimes I wonder if it's worth it."

— ns67 Shih-wei / Getty Images

