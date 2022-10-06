ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks fall, yields jump as Fed holds firm on hikes

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
  • Summary

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell while the dollar and Treasury yields jumped on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials showed little sign of backing away from interest rate hikes ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report.

U.S. stocks seesawed during the trading day, but ended lower after multiple Fed officials continued to emphasize that rates would continue to go up until inflation was under control.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) closed down 1.15%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 1.02% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) slipped 0.68%.

The MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares in 45 nations, was down 0.85%.

Investors will be looking to Friday's Labor Department report for some clarity as to whether a steady diet of rate hikes has begun to take a bite out of the economy and high inflation. Economic data this week has produced conflicting views, with some signs of softening in labor demand while other reports indicated hiring was as robust as ever.

For their part, Fed officials' remarks have undercut any fledgling hope the central bank may be preparing to step away from ongoing rate hikes.

A trio of officials hit the same tone on Thursday, with Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Chicago Fed President Charels Evans, and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari all emphasizing in remarks that the inflation fight was ongoing and they were not prepared to change course. read more read more read more

Opposite stocks, the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields both gained on the day.

The dollar index , which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 1.103 points or 0.99%, to 112.177. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note grew 6.3 basis points to 3.812%.

"The rise in U.S. yields is weighing on equities and it is driving up the U.S. dollar too," said David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital. "In recent weeks, the greenback has been a popular safe haven play and considering the fall in equities, it is also receiving a lift in that regard."

LABOR LOOSENING?

Markets were also volatile ahead of Friday's jobs report as investors weighed competing narratives from other data.

On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported initial claims for jobless benefits came in at 219,000 for the week ended Oct. 1, exceeding economist expectations of 203,000. read more

"The job market is still solid but is softening," said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank. "As the unemployment rate ticks higher, wage growth will likely slow, taming some of the inflationary pressure in the U.S. economy."

Complicating the near-term outlook further is next week's data on U.S. consumer inflation, which is expected to have slowed for a third month in September to 8.1%, still its highest since the mid-1980s.

Plans by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, including Russia, to steeply cut oil production continued to drive oil prices higher, where prices jumped for the fourth straight day. read more

Brent crude futures settled 1.1% higher at $94.42 a barrel, and U.S. crude closed up 0.8% at $88.45 a barrel.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinge in London and Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Bernadette Baum, Andrew Heavens, Susan Fenton and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neel Kashkari
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
smithmountainlake.com

US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns

The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
BUSINESS
MSNBC

OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn

The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
POTUS
CNBC

U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week

The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold drops as U.S. jobs data fans hefty Fed rate-hike bets

Gold prices fell after a U.S. jobs report that kept market observers confident the Federal Reserve would not change course on interest rate hikes. Precious metals surged in early trading ahead of the report. Gold prices fell Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would...
MARKETS
