ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Showing Skin! Joy-Anna Duggar Defies Family's Strict Dress Code By Wearing A Short Black Frock

Doing things her way! Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code while raising their pack of kids, daughter Joy-Anna went against their guidelines when attending a friend's nuptials the other night.In a photo from the Sunday, October 2 bash, the reality star donned a cute black dress that had a V-shaped neckline and an above-the-knee hem. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of beige ankle-strap heels."It was a gorgeous wedding! Congratulations Trace & Lydia!" the 24-year-old captioned the picture in which she and husband Austin Forsyth posed with the bride and groom.While the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jill Duggar Reveals Her Husband's Major Career Update

Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard is celebrating a major milestone in his career. The 19 Kids and Counting alum revealed in an exciting update on Monday, Oct. 3 that her husband is officially a licensed attorney in both Arkansas and Oklahoma. The mom of three shared the news on Instagram, where she posted a photo of her husband being sworn in, writing, "it's finally official!!"
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
People

Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo

Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Another Duggar Baby Is on the Way

The Duggar family will soon add another baby to their brood. As PEOPLE noted, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their third child. Duggar and Forsyth shared the happy news on Wednesday via both Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, the couple posted snaps of themselves posing with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Anna Duggar
Person
Jessa Duggar
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duggar Family#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Pregnancy Test#Anna Duggar#Tlc
E! News

American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23

Watch: American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23. The American Idol family has lost a beloved member. Former contestant Willie Spence, who was the runner-up on season 19 of the competition series in 2021, died on Oct. 11, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared. "I received very tragic news tonight," she began her Instagram Story message. "Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Reveal Baby's Gender, Due Date and More!

Back in August, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’re expecting their first child. At the time, fans clamored for more information, but the the couple was tight-lipped. Last week, Hannah promised that more updates would be posted soon, and she certainly delivered!. The couple kicked things off...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

217K+
Followers
53K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy