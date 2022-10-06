Read full article on original website
Related
Duggar News: Jinger Duggar Buys $830,000 California Mansion — How Can She Afford It?
Jinger Duggar just bought a mansion in California worth $830,000. Here's what we know about her finances and how she makes so much money.
Jessa Duggar slammed for filming daughter Fern, 1, making a huge mess in the bathroom of their new Arkansas home
JESSA Duggar has been slammed for filming her daughter Fern making a huge mess inside the bathroom of their Arkansas home. The Counting On star's parenting decisions has been called into question by fans in the past. Jessa, 29, shared the video of her one-year-old daughter on her Instagram Stories...
Showing Skin! Joy-Anna Duggar Defies Family's Strict Dress Code By Wearing A Short Black Frock
Doing things her way! Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code while raising their pack of kids, daughter Joy-Anna went against their guidelines when attending a friend's nuptials the other night.In a photo from the Sunday, October 2 bash, the reality star donned a cute black dress that had a V-shaped neckline and an above-the-knee hem. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of beige ankle-strap heels."It was a gorgeous wedding! Congratulations Trace & Lydia!" the 24-year-old captioned the picture in which she and husband Austin Forsyth posed with the bride and groom.While the...
Popculture
Jill Duggar Reveals Her Husband's Major Career Update
Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard is celebrating a major milestone in his career. The 19 Kids and Counting alum revealed in an exciting update on Monday, Oct. 3 that her husband is officially a licensed attorney in both Arkansas and Oklahoma. The mom of three shared the news on Instagram, where she posted a photo of her husband being sworn in, writing, "it's finally official!!"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hollywood Gossip
John David and Abbie Duggar Welcome Baby #2, Are "So Thankful to God"
The Duggar family isn’t done counting. On Saturday, John David Duggar and wife Abbie Duggar announced that they had recently welcomed their second child, writing the following message at the time on Instagram:. “We are now a family of 4. “We welcomed little Charlie into the world last month...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See Her Precious Pic With Tom Pelphrey
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways" Kaley Cuoco's baby bump pictures are out of this universe. The Big Bang Theory alum showed off her baby bump on social media for the first time while announcing she is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey.
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
Popculture
Another Duggar Baby Is on the Way
The Duggar family will soon add another baby to their brood. As PEOPLE noted, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their third child. Duggar and Forsyth shared the happy news on Wednesday via both Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, the couple posted snaps of themselves posing with...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Sister Wives’ Fans in Disbelief Over the Close Bond Between Robyn Brown and Christine Brown’s Daughter
'Sister Wives' fans were shocked to learn of the close bond between Robyn Brown and Christine Brown's daughter. Mykelti.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
John David and Abbie Duggar Announce the Birth of Their Son: Things Are Different for the Duggars Now
John and Abbie Duggar are now parents of two. The lowkey announcement via Instagram is a departure from how they announced their first child's birth.
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Tori and Audrey Deliver Sweet Surprise to Mother-in-Law Amy Roloff on 60th Birthday
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff celebrated her 60th birthday on Sept. 17 and kept the party going into the weekend. Her daughters-in-law Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff joined forces to throw a surprise party for Amy on Saturday. Amy shared photos from the big day on her Instagram Story Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23
Watch: American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23. The American Idol family has lost a beloved member. Former contestant Willie Spence, who was the runner-up on season 19 of the competition series in 2021, died on Oct. 11, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared. "I received very tragic news tonight," she began her Instagram Story message. "Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old."
Where Does Janelle From ‘Sister Wives’ Live? Here's an Update on the TLC Star
Fans of Sister Wives saw major upheaval in on the TLC show on Sunday, Oct. 2. In Sunday’s episode, Christine Brown returned to Flagstaff, Ariz., to break the news of her and Kody Brown’s breakup to her fellow sister wives. And Janelle Brown faced the prospect of moving out of her rental after the landlord decided to put the house up for sale.
‘Sister Wives’: Mykelti Padron Says She Was ‘Relieved’ When She Heard About Her Parents’ Divorce
Christine Brown and Kody Brown separated a year ago. 'Sister Wives' fans are just seeing the kids' reaction to the news, though. They weren't surprised.
realitytitbit.com
Tori Roloff's fall photoshoot with little daughter Lilah is cuteness overload
Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff is a supermom. An adorable photo of daughter Lilah dressed in a chicken dress has warmed the hearts of fans as the two-year-old also held hands with her baby brother Josiah. As we enter fall and celebrate National Daughter’s Day, Tori sure knew...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Reveal Baby's Gender, Due Date and More!
Back in August, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’re expecting their first child. At the time, fans clamored for more information, but the the couple was tight-lipped. Last week, Hannah promised that more updates would be posted soon, and she certainly delivered!. The couple kicked things off...
John Duggar and wife Abbie welcome second child & reveal baby boy’s name in sweet post
JOHN Duggar and wife Abbie revealed name of their second child in sweet post. The couple welcomed their newborn son named Charlie, who was born in August. In the Instagram post: the pair wrote that they "have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since!" They concluded: "We are so thankful...
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
E! News
217K+
Followers
53K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0