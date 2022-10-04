Read full article on original website
October is my favorite month of the year. The weather is finally perfect for wearing my favorite hoodie, the best movies readily available to watch, and I can day drink in a costume without anyone giving me a hard time! Its time to eat, drink, and be scary this Saturday, October 8th from 2-6 PM in Downtown DeWitt for their second annual Crawl-O-Ween.
Día de Los Muertos At The Figge Art Museum This Month
Free family fun is always a great thing! Free spooky family fun is the best thing. On Sunday, October 16th celebrate Día de Los Muertos, Day of the Dead, at the Figge Art Museum for FREE!. This is a great event to not only learn about Día de Los...
Davenport’s Final Movies On The Mississippi To Show A Halloween Favorite
The City of Davenport has put on a great 2022 Movies on the Mississippi series. We've been able to watch great family films outside in LeClaire Park all summer and into the fall. This Friday will be the final film of this year's series and with Halloween getting close, Friday's featured film is a Disney classic that just recently came out with a sequel.
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
‘Tis The Season: Toys For Tots Applications, Donations Now Open in Moline
If you know a kiddo who could use help getting a toy at Christmas or if you want to help a kid get a toy, you now have an outlet to do that in Moline. Toys for Tots is open for the season in Moline, at the old Kone building located at 1 Montgomery Drive.
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
October Is Adopt A Dog Month In The QC So Take Them Home Before I Do
Few things can make you happier than the kisses or snuggles of a pet and if you can bring one (or another one) into your home, now is the month to do it. I'm a big fan of adopting pets. My 11-year-old dog and both of my 1-year-old cats came from shelters. However, to my great chagrin, I cannot adopt every animal in Scott or Rock Island Counties because my landlady would not approve of that.
Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores
This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
REBA Is Coming To The Vibrant Arena At The Mark In March
It's official, Reba McEntire is extending her 'REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT' tour following a string of sold-out stops on the fall leg. Reba announced today 14 additional dates set for spring of 2023, featuring special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. One of those locations is the Vibrant Arena at the Mark!
Don’t Miss The Fall Doggie Fest In Rock Island This Weekend
What's better than a cute fun event with your dog? A FREE cute fun event with your dog. Dogs and their owners are invited to a fun afternoon at the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Fall Doggie Fest. This event takes place this weekend October 2nd at the Eleanor Wallace...
Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership
The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
Iowa and Illinois Firefighters Looking For Big Win In The Quad Cities Chili Cook-Off
The 1st Annual Quad Cities Firefighters Chili Cook-Off is underway! Area fire departments will be competing to see which firehouse makes the best chili in the Quad Cities!. The $10 entry fee includes a voting card and a taste of each firefighter's chili. All proceeds benefit the Firefighter Benevolent Funds.
Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities
September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
Here’s When The City Of Bettendorf Will Have Its Halloween Festivities
The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.
Here’s How They Change The Lightbulbs at Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium
It feels like every high school kid remembers one specific football game they were at - whether on the field or in the stands - where it was a brisk evening, the lights were on, and the home team was winning. Those giant floodlights are the only reason that teams...
This Davenport Car Dealership Just Suddenly Closed & Confused Customers
A Davenport car dealership decided to close its doors without any warning. According to the Quad-City Times, Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat (which is off of I-80) has closed and the dealership didn't offer any reason as to why. Customer Joe Knox told the Quad-City Times yesterday:. I had a service...
Jon Pardi to Perform at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
If you love traditional country music, you aren't going to want to miss this show. Jon Pardi is one of the hottest artists in the format and he'll appear at the Great Jones Fair for the first time in his career next July. Pardi first hit the top 10 nearly...
City Of Rock Island Beings Asphalt Preservation Program, Road Closures Begin Wednesday
The City of Rock Island is getting ready to start its 2022 Asphalt Preservation Program on two city streets. While it will be nice to have newly paved roads, that does mean road closures will need to happen for work to be done as quickly as possible. The construction will begin Wednesday on two Rock Island streets and it should only last a few days.
This Is The Pumpkin Capital Of Iowa
It's that time of the year again when many of us get ready for Halloween by picking up some pumpkins. Even those who aren't a fan of the holiday can still enjoy the season and get a pumpkin or two. If you live in Iowa and want to truly find...
Monica Austin To Headline The Midwest CMO Fall Tour In Iowa This Year
If you've ever listened to US 104.9 on Sunday morning you may be surprised at the music you hear. It's an hour of original, and local country stars here in the Midwest. We have been so lucky to spotlight so many talented artists including our friend and QC native Monica Austin.
