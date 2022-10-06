K-Pop Groups That Have Some Seriously Amazing Japanese Songs

If you're a K-pop fan, you're probably familiar with Japanese comebacks.

If you aren't familiar, Japanese comebacks are a very common practice among K-pop groups! Every once in a while, a group will make a song, music video, and even sometimes an entire album all in Japanese. Sometimes, these comebacks are overlooked by fans because they aren't as widely promoted as the groups' regular Korean comebacks. So, that's what I'm here for.

1. "Blah Blah Blah" by ITZY

2. "Don't Leave Me" by BTS

3. "Hula Hoop" by LOONA

4. "Happy Ending" by SEVENTEEN

5. "Doughnut" by TWICE

6. "Circus" by Stray Kids

7. "gimme gimme" by NCT 127

8. "Wildside" by Red Velvet

9. "Pinky Swear" by CIX

10. "Electric Kiss" by EXO

Let us know your favorite Japanese comebacks in the comments below!