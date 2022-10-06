ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

European leaders show 'unity' in face of Russia's war

By Max DELANY and Jan FLEMR, Joe Klamar, Ludovic MARIN
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChHva_0iNpi7C500
Leaders from 44 European countries met in Prague for the inaugural summit of a continent-wide forum /AFP

Leaders from across Europe met Thursday in Prague for the inaugural summit of a new forum aimed at bringing the continent together in the face of Russia's aggression, with Ukraine's president urging more support for Kyiv.

The first gathering of the "European Political Community" at the grand Prague Castle complex brought together a disparate grouping of 44 nations from the Caucasus in the southeast to Iceland in the northwest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was not invited, loomed over the meeting as discussions focused on the economic and security turmoil sparked by his invasion of Ukraine.

"We displayed the unity of 44 European countries which as 44 very clearly expressed their condemnation of Russia's war and their support for Ukraine," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The experimental format -- a brainchild of Macron -- was billed as a "new platform for political coordination", but there were few concrete outcomes beyond a photo of the assembled leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOGdG_0iNpi7C500
The format was the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron /AFP

"If you just look at the attendance here, you see the importance," said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

"The whole European continent is here, except two countries, Belarus and Russia. So it shows how isolated those two countries are."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- currently overseeing a counter-offensive against Moscow's forces -- urged Europe to punish Moscow through increased arms supplies and security guarantees in a video link address.

"Here and now, I urge you to make a basic decision. A decision about (the) purpose for this community of ours. For this format of ours," Zelensky said.

"We, the leaders of Europe, can become the leaders of peace. Our European political community can become a European community of peace."

- Moldova next host -

There was scepticism over the purpose of the one-day event as there are deep disagreements -- even open conflict -- among some of the participants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPRvc_0iNpi7C500
The presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had been a sore point for some /AFP

But leaders agreed to give it another try and announced that Moldova would host the next edition of the summit in spring, followed by Spain and Britain.

Convincing major powers beyond the European Union to show up was already a victory for the initiative.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, a fierce supporter of the UK's independent path since Brexit, had some respite from a disastrous start to her tenure at home on one of her first trips abroad since taking office.

Truss -- who has clashed with Brussels over the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland -- was keen to stress that the meeting was not an "EU construct" as she focused on migration, energy and security.

"It is very important that we work with our neighbours and allies to face down Putin but also deal with the issues we face," she told UK broadcasters.

"This is not about moving closer to Europe."

Much of the action from the summit happened on the sidelines as leaders grabbed bilateral meetings with their counterparts.

Truss called Macron a "friend" -- far warmer words than she used during her bid for the top job when she said the "jury's out" on the French leader.

"I do hope this is a new phase of our common relations, and this is the beginning of the day after," Macron responded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lrqck_0iNpi7C500
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan held talks on the sidelines of the summit /AFP

Far more fraught was a meeting involving the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan after clashes between the foes last month that killed 286, in the worst violence since a 2020 war.

The sit-down with Macron and EU chief Charles Michel came as the two sides look to draft the text of a future peace treaty despite deep mutual mistrust.

In another prickly relationship, Sweden's outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she held a "good dialogue" with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan despite him stalling Stockholm's bid to join NATO.

Erdogan's participation had raised some hackles with Greece and Cyprus -- which have long-standing disputes with Ankara -- and those who see him as too authoritarian.

Erdogan claimed Greek leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis had walked out during his speech at the dinner, but an EU official said he had remained throughout.

Countries pushing to join the EU -- Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and the Western Balkan nations -- have welcomed the community initiative, but were on their guard about it being an alternative to membership.

"Please don't treat (the) European political community as a substitute," said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says

Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
POLITICS
gcaptain.com

Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard from Delivering Icebreaker to Russian Mining Company

The Finnish Government is blocking Helsinki Shipyard from delivering an icebreaker to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. The shipyard, which is known for its icebreaker construction, said Wednesday it had received a “negative decision” from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 30th related to the export license of the vessel, confirming reports in Finnish press. The shipyard’s statement did not go into specifics.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#French#Belgian#Ukrainian
Salon

Putin's doom: Russia expert Mark Galeotti on how a once-feared leader threw it all away

Seven months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. By all accounts, he expected victory to be rapid and relatively easy. That has not been the case. Russia's invasion forces have suffered heavy casualties. The British ministry of defense estimates that at least 25,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, and several times that number wounded. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that the number is likely much higher. Russia's best units, in some cases, have been so depleted they are combat-ineffective.
POLITICS
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
The Conversation U.S.

Why is Russia sending oil and gas workers to fight in Ukraine? It may signal more energy cutoffs ahead

Russia’s effort to conscript 300,000 reservists to counter Ukraine’s military advances in Kharkiv has drawn a lot of attention from military and political analysts. But there’s also a potential energy angle. In its call for reservists, Russia’s leadership specifically targeted oil and gas workers for the draft. One might assume that energy workers, who provide fuel and export revenue that Russia desperately needs, are too valuable to the war effort to be conscripted. But this surprising move follows escalating energy conflicts between Russia and Europe. The explosions in September 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Greece
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

88K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy