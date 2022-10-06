Read full article on original website
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Riverdale Game Preview
Our game of the week this week takes us to an intense Rutherford County rivalry matchup for “The Battle of The ‘Boro”between Oakland and Riverdale. Head Coach: Kevin Creasy (102-7 in eighth year at Oakland) 2022 Record: 6-1 District Record: 3-0 2021 Record: 15-0, won state title.
The Titans Survive a Late Game Scare Against Washington and Get the Win
Commanders- 17 The Titans (3-2) beat Washington (1-4) to continue a 3-game winning streak. David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the end of the 4th quarter to seal the game. The Commanders were at the 1-yard line with only 6 seconds left. Derrick Henry rushed for 2 touchdowns and...
Country Artist Jimmie Allen & Pro Bowler Sean Rash to Host Tournament at Smyrna Bowling Center
Country music artist Jimmie Allen and one of the top players in the Professional Bowlers Association, Sean Rash, have organized a bowling tournament at Smyrna Bowling Center this Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th. This special Veterans Day event is a fundraiser for Bowlers to Veterans Link, a national nonprofit charity...
Nashville Trims Roster Down to 23 Players Ahead of Thursday Night’s Home Opener Vs. Dallas
Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced that the team has assigned forwards Jimmy Huntington, Mark Jankowski and Philip Tomasino and defensemen Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross and Roland McKeown to Milwaukee (AHL). Goaltender Connor Ingram was claimed on waivers by Arizona. Nashville’s current 23-man roster is below:...
Photo of the Week: October 10, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee
Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch and middle Tennessee has some fantastic pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? We’ve compiled some of our favorite, local pumpkin patches. Many of these pumpkin patches also offer other fall activities for the entire family.
Hardee’s Crowns 2022 Hardee’s Biscuit Baker Competition Champion
FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hardee’s®, known for its famous Made From Scratch™ biscuits, announced Amber Burgess as the winner of the Biscuit Baker Competition during its annual IHFA Conference Celebration Dinner. Amber was one of four finalists from all over the company system who competed in the final round of competition at Hardee’s headquarters in Franklin, TN. The finalists competed to be named the “2022 Biscuit Baker Challenge Champion” and for a Grand Prize of $10,000.
WEATHER ALERT : Frost Advisory For Sunday Morning
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 232 AM CDT Sat Oct 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-082000- /O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0006.221009T0600Z-221009T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 232 AM CDT Sat Oct 8 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
WEATHER ALERT 10-12,2022 : Strong Storms, Gusty Winds, Hail
Some will see some scattered storms this morning, but this afternoon things may ramp up for some in Middle Tennessee with strong gusty winds likely and there is a possibility of hail and an isolated tornado. The good news is most will get some much needed rain before we dry...
OBITUARY: Dr. Sarah Follis Barlow
Dr. Sarah Follis Barlow, a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She is survived by her husband and college sweetheart of 62 years, Ed Barlow; children, Beth Wright (Aubrey) of Dallas, and Ed Barlow, Jr. (Kelly) of Murfreesboro; brother, Russ Follis (Jane) of Brentwood; sister-in-law Nora Gangl (Jerry) of Dewey, AZ; nieces and nephews in Middle Tennessee, Brian Follis (Rachel), Bob York, Jr., Terri Ayers (Alan), Steve York (Wendy), and Dianna Kelley of Phoenix.
Groundbreaking: Family Pet Health in Murfreesboro
Family Pet Health held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3907 Richard Reeves in Murfreesboro. A full-service veterinary hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Family Pet Health veterinarians offer services and care for small and exotic animals. Just 30 miles south of Nashville in Rutherford County.
OBITUARY: Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III
Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 after an extended illness. Joe was born in Nashville, TN to Joseph and Elizabeth Hough Reeves, who preceded him in death. After graduating from Taft High School in Connecticut, Joe developed his...
OBITUARY: Mark A. Pirtle
Mark A. Pirtle, a business icon who played a major role in the commercial development of Murfreesboro over the past three decades but who was known more for his engaging personality and generosity of time and money, died Monday, October 3, 2022 after an extended illness. The husband of Anita...
Meet David Youree Elementary Third Grade Teacher Audra McLeod
Audra Mcleod is a third-grade teacher at David Youree Elementary and was last year’s teacher of the year. In this week’s #RutherfordFaces, she sits down for a Q&A interview to talk about her inspiration for teaching and her purpose. Q: How did you start your teaching career?. A:...
Ribbon Cutting: Ideal dental in Murfreesboro
Ideal dental held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 2249 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro. Your local family dentist serving Murfreesboro, Deerfield, Manson Park, Watson, MTSU, and surrounding communities. 2249 Medical Center Parkway. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. (615) 285-3899.
OBITUARY: Emma Jean Haslett
Emma Jean Haslett, age 92, was born on February 14, 1930, to the late Lee Greenberry and Allie Dosha Lowhorn in Estill Springs, Tennessee, and went to her heavenly home on September 30, 2022. Jean grew up on a farm, where they grew sugar cane and produced molasses. Some of...
OBITUARY: James Terry Walker
James Terry Walker passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was a native of Nashville and lived most of his life in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and worked as a salesman and driver in the automobile industry. He was preceded in death...
Experience the Nashville Zoo After House for Trick-or-Treating During Boo at the Zoo
For 16 nights in October, you can visit the zoo for its annual Halloween tradition. Boo at the Zoo takes place Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 30 from 5 p – 9 p. You and your family get to visit the zoo after hours and trick or treat throughout the zoo at 10 treat or trick stations. Because the event is after hours, most of the animals will be sleeping. However, the zoo has a few party animals who stay up late and there will be special animal shows nightly. You can also try the free scary go round rides.
6 Live Shows this Week- October 10, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 10 – October 16, 2022. Noah Cyrus. Sunday, October 16, 8...
