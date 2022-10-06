Students seek relief funds for area youth

Two youths spoke during a town hall-like public input session on Monday evening about how they believe the City of Rocky Mount should allocate more than $5.25 million of yet-to-be-spent American Rescue Plan funding.

Travis Bivins, 17, who attends Rocky Mount High School, and Isis McBurrows, 9, who attends Rocky Mount Preparatory School, are children of activist Crystal Wimes-Anderson.

Bivins is a senior class vice president and part of the student government association at Rocky Mount High.

Bivins said he would like to see the rescue plan funds be used for the youth in the community.

“Some things that would help this community progress with the funds would be workshops used to gear children towards academic and life skills,” Bivins said. “Teaching them communications skills, creative problem solving, critical thinking skills, digital literacy, safety, leadership skills and decision-making skills would benefit this community as a whole.

“When I leave the house in the morning, one thing that gets me is that when I get on the bus and go to school, most kids are still outside playing around — and they’re my age,” he added. “It’s hard to go to school knowing that some of these kids don’t have the same opportunities as me in life. I would like to see that change.”

He said he would like to see more workshops in the community and more programs to help children have a chance at succeeding in life.

McBurrows spoke very briefly about the behavior of students when school is in session and about seeing if more programs can be put in place so their mindset can be changed.

The public input session gathering on Monday was held at Truth Tabernacle Church in City Council Ward 3 and was the fifth of 10 sessions on the schedule.

Monday’s session also was the first such session at which Wimes-Anderson spoke about how she believes the yet-to-be-spent rescue plan funding should be allocated.

Wimes-Anderson, who is a registered nurse, has spoken during the public input phase of City Council regular meetings and she unsuccessfully sought election in May to the Ward 3 seat on the council.

Wimes-Anderson said Monday that she believes a little more money should be spent on education for local residents and students.

“I’ve been working in the school system for quite a while,” she said. “And there is a great disparity amongst our kids not wanting to read. They’re being passed on.”

She also emphasized education is key for her because while there can be housing, what is essential is teaching residents of those houses how to pay their taxes and maintain their households.

Given the area is part of the Stroke Belt, she also suggested focusing funding on health-related education and on emphasizing that people are healthier when they have access to better choices of nutritious foods and that those people as a result can be sustainable in the workforce.

The “Stroke Belt” is a reference to the southeastern region having much higher incidences of people suffering strokes compared to the rest of the nation.

Wimes-Anderson also suggested looking into assisting small businesses by providing them with access to capital and by generating a replenished pool of loan funds.

Wimes-Anderson afterward told the Telegram she tries to keep her son and daughter involved and engaged in what is going on in the community “because at the end of the day if we’re not educating our youth, then how are they going to know what to do when it’s their time to take the lead?”

When asked, Wimes-Anderson said the daughter is concerned about behavior at school.

Wimes-Anderson said there are a lot of broken homes and a lot of children simply looking for love.

“And sometimes when they don’t understand what’s going on in class, they tend to act out,” she said. “And so, therefore, that filters over onto the other kids that are there trying to learn.”

The American Rescue Plan Act was successfully advocated by the Biden White House to provide roughly $1.9 trillion in additional relief to deal with the continued effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

The municipality received more than $11.52 million via the act but technically only has spent nearly $1.27 million of that amount for COVID-related premium pay for essential municipal employees. Generally, premium pay is additional pay provided to employees for working certain types of hours or under certain types of conditions.

The previous City Council has marked $3 million for affordable housing and $2 million for redeveloping downtown.