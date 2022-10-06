"It's Not Made To Be Good — It's Made To Be Cheap And Consistent": People Are Sharing Specific Things About "American Life" They Want Others To Know About
If you're not from the US or haven't spent a lot of time here, it's easy to stereotype, judge, and make associations about American culture and society. But Americans have some things they want to clarify...the good, the bad, and the ugly. Redditor u/CheckPlease54 asked, "Americans of Reddit, what is something the rest of the world needs to hear ? Here's what people said.
1. "I went to Italy, and there was a restaurant selling 'American pizza,' which was pizza topped with french fries, hot dogs, and ranch. The waiter said it's how everyone eats pizza over there in America. I'm from America...and I've never once seen anyone eat that."
2. "The variety of landscapes and topography that you can find within the country is amazing. I live in Florida, so when I went to California, specifically Yosemite, for the first time, it was like stepping onto another planet."
3. "American cuisine is incredible and diverse. I don’t mean McDonald's or bacon-wrapped air fryer food. Here, you have some of the best seafood in the Northeast and the Pacific Coast; you've got Cajun and Southern cooking in the Southeast, Tex-Mex in the Southwest, and amazing barbecue everywhere."
4. "Water is free at restaurants. I remember when I was in Prague we were out at a restaurant for dinner and a .5L beer was cheaper than a .5L water."
5. "It's not that we don't want to visit other countries. Rather, it's that for the majority of Americans, even visiting Canada and Mexico require a day or two of driving, and paying over $1,000 to get a round-trip ticket overseas isn't something a lot of people can justify."
6. "You can ski and surf on the same day in California."
7. "Our national parks are incredible. We have national parks that are bigger than some countries. Luxembourg fits inside the Grand Canyon twice over. The Everglades are more than twice the size of Georgia. Yellowstone is bigger than Azerbaijan. Death Valley is about the size of Montenegro."
8. "Our healthcare system is exactly as stupid and terrible as you think. If you visit here, don't get sick or hurt."ABC
9. "We have an obsession with air conditioning. In the summer months it can be 100°F, but if you walk into any store you immediately need a coat."NBC
— abbymaed
Comments / 0