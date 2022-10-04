ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven West Ham fans are hunted by police after supporters were spotted making Nazi salutes and mimicking Hitler moustache during Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt

By Tom Cotterill For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Seven football fans have been caught on CCTV appearing to make racist hand signals at rival German supporters - with some performing Nazi salutes and one even seeming to mimic a Hitler moustache.

Police are hunting for a group of West Ham supporters after the racial gestures were spotted during the club's Europa League semi-final match against Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

In one of the CCTV stills, a man can be seen appearing to use his finger to make a Hitler moustache - similar to that used by Basil Fawlty in the infamous 'Germans' scene of the hit 1970s TV comedy.

The shocking actions have today been blasted by Detective Constable Phil Dickinson of the Met Police's Public Order Planning Team, who denounced the behaviour as having 'no place in football or society'.

Several home supporters at the London Stadium in east London were seen making the 'racially-motivated gestures' towards visiting fans, including some making Nazi salutes, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGjIO_0iNn8nrj00
Police are hunting for seven West Ham fans accused of making racist gestures during the club's Europa League semi-final match against Eintracht Frankfurt last season. Pictured is one supporter appearing to make a Hitler-style moustache gesture, according to police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0emf_0iNn8nrj00
Other fans, like the one of the left, are accused of carrying out Nazi-style salutes, detectives have claimed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03d0UO_0iNn8nrj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35di5I_0iNn8nrj00
The alleged racist incidents took place during the game on April 28. Pictured is one of the fans officers are looking to identify

The tie on April 28 saw the Hammers crash out of the competition after slumping to a 2-1 defeat on the night, then suffering a 1-0 loss in the second-leg in Germany.

Both games were marred by violence with hooligans reportedly launching attacks on their rivals in London and Frankfurt - where home fans invaded their team's pitch at the final whistle as the eventual winners secured their place in the tournament's final.

West Ham fans were said to have been assaulted during the second-leg on May 5 by masked Frankfurt ultras before kick-off, while other Hammers were seen in videos posted on social media being pelted with missiles in a bar.

Four travelling fans were injured, with one man taken to hospital following the clashes, German police said.

During the match at the London Stadium, two German radio commentators were said to have been attacked by home fans while live on air just after Michail Antonio scored an equaliser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7j8W_0iNn8nrj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWobX_0iNn8nrj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Z95f_0iNn8nrj00
The shocking actions have today been blasted by Detective Constable Phil Dickinson of the Met Police's Public Order Planning Team, who denounced the behaviour as having 'no place in football or society'. Pictured is one of the West Ham fans wanted by detectives 

Detectives have now released images of seven men they want to trace following a series of allegedly racial incidents in the second-leg tie in London.

DC Dickinson urged anyone who recognised the men to 'get in touch immediately', adding: 'This was a challenging police operation on the day of the match where arrests were made.

'But our work does not stop there - officers have been analysing footage and have identified seven individuals we want to trace in connection with abhorrent gestures and comments that were made during that match.

'This type of behaviour has no place in football or wider society and these people must be held responsible for their actions.'

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2441/4Oct along with the relevant picture reference number or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

