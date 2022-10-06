This weekend there are some great matchups in the Middle Tennessee area for high school football.

Nolensville (7-0) vs Page (7-0)

This 5A Region 6 matchup features two undefeated teams. Whoever wins this game will have bragging rights in Williamson county and first place in the rankings.

Beech (5-1) vs Springfield (6-1)

This is a matchup between 5A and 6A squads with a solid record thus far. The Buccaneers will host this game as this will be a good test of talent outside of both teams’ normal competitions.

Ravenwood (5-2) vs Centennial (6-1)

The Raptors are currently at the top of the 6A Region 7 standing with a perfect (3-0) record so far. The Cougars will hope to capitalize on the home-field advantage and move up the rankings.

Lipscomb (6-0) vs Knoxville Catholic (3-2)

According to MaxPreps Lipscomb is the state’s number one team. They will put their perfect record on the line as they face the Fighting Irish who has 3 state championships in program history.

Oakland (6-0) vs CPA (3-4) (Thursday, October 6th @ 7 PM)

The Patriots have won 36 games in a row now. They take on Christ Presbyterian Academy which has had some great success in the private school division winning 5 state titles. Despite the Lions’ lackluster record this year it’s shaping up to be a game to keep an eye on as both programs have had incredible success throughout the years.

The post Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Week 8 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .