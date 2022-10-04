ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford University student union will put 'trigger warnings' on Freshers' Fair stalls which could 'distress' attendees

 5 days ago

Oxford University's student union has said it will put 'trigger warnings' on Freshers' Fair stalls which could 'distress' attendees.

With some 9,000 students attending, the Freshers’ Fair on Thursday and Friday will have stalls for more than 400 clubs and societies ranging from music, sports, literature and politics to performing arts, media, faiths, national and cultural groups.

The union said it has to 'let any student society have a stall' at the fair because of UK freedom of speech legislation and it was also the university's policy.

However, it added that it has 'put in place mitigations to support the welfare of students' and wanted to 'reassure' those going.

The measures include 'material content reviews', 'trigger warnings being placed on several stalls' and a wellbeing zone to 'relax'.

The full statement from Oxford SU read: 'Freshers' fair is Oxford SU's biggest event of the year and we're really looking forward to welcoming you all! We hope it is an event that everyone can enjoy.

'We are aware that students may be concerned about the content of some of the student society stalls.

'We'd like to clarify that Oxford SU has no say in the creation of societies or any direct affiliation with any club or society; they have to register through the Proctor's Office.

'Additionally, UK freedom of speech legislation, as well as the University's own policy, requires us to let any student society have a stall at our Freshers' Fair.

'We want to reassure you that we have put in place mitigations to support the welfare of students.

'These include making stallholder regulations more robust, including material content reviews, trigger warnings being placed on several stalls with potentially triggering content, and having a wellbeing zone where anyone who feels uncomfortable can go to relax, and chat to our advice and wellbeing team.'

Last year, students at the university tore down posters advertising the Oxford Students for Life society and binned pamphlets and booklets.

As a result, Christian groups called for more support and protection on campus for pro-life societies, alleging the actions of 'cancel culture activists' was 'disturbing'.

Oxford Students for Life is a society which advocates against abortion.

At the time, it was reported that a young woman working on the stall was left feeling 'scared, frightened and nervous,' following the incident.

This year, Hannah Edwards, the social secretary of Oxford Students for Life, told The Telegraph: 'Though Oxford Students for Life is not aware of having received any notice that our stall will carry a trigger warning, we have experienced opposition from the Student Union in past years, including…the placing of a warning on our stall.

'The Student Union, who have described themselves as ‘unequivocally pro-choice', have made their opposition to our society clear, stating previously that the issue of abortion should not be up for debate.

'We anticipate facing backlash again, including in the form of a trigger warning, and are prepared to stand up both for everyone’s right to life, and their right to free speech.'

A spokesperson for the university said: 'Oxford University has a robust freedom of speech policy and require all events held on University premises to abide by this policy.

'We would expect the Student Union to abide by this policy, which would not include the imposition of trigger warnings or material content reviews for registered student societies.

'We hope the freshers' fair will be an open, exciting, and enjoyable event for all students and their societies.'

MailOnline has contacted the student union for comment.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

