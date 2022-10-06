Read full article on original website
Free Concert With The Talented Dave Munsick In Casper
Musical Talent runs thick in Wyoming's Munsick family and it has been passed down from generation to generation. It wasn't long ago we shared the memorable moment when Ian and Dave shared the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. Just a couple months ago the Munsick family were all on stage at David Street Station for 5150 Festival and now the patriarch of the family, Dave Munsick is coming back.
The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.
On Tuesday, another delivery truck traveling North on McKinley Street attempted to drive under the notorious McKinley Bridge. Unfortunately, the size of the transport trailer of the truck was too large to fit under the bridge, and the semi lost the top of it. Ty Martin, a bystander who just...
Studio City East and Studio City Mesa are hard at work, constructing new premium luxury auditoriums at both theaters and they're nearing completion. On September 19, WyoMovies posted an update on the theaters, with photos detailing the progress of the auditoriums. "The walls are now completely black," WyoMovies wrote. "Next...
A GoFundMe page has been created to benefit the Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper. The clinic, according to their website, has a mission "to expand access to reproductive health care, in abortion deserts around the country." Wellspring Health Access offers abortion pills, gynecological services, gender affirming care, and much...
Sometimes it’s good to take a break from home, work, school, life in general. While on vacation there are things you will notice that you thought everybody did, but don’t. You spend your WHOLE life surrounded by certain types of people, and that’s all you know. As it turns out, there's so much more out there. More faces, more attitudes, more voices, more ways to process thoughts, just more people you’ve never even thought about.
Casper loves the Fall Season! There's so much to do this time of year. On October 23 you can bring your friends and family out to the Vee Bar Guest Ranch for more Fall activities. This event is open to the public from 1-4 PM according to a recent Facebook post.
The leaves were falling, the sun was shining, and there was a chill in the air on Saturday as the Bar Nunn Fire Department presented their 3rd Annual Fall Fest, at Antelope Park. The event featured the usual cornucopia of all things autumn, including pumpkins, cider, coffee, haystacks, and more....
Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here. In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.
This is my cat. He isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. I love the dude, but this video proves why most females live longer than males, regardless of the species. I happened to look out my window to see a gang of wild turkeys in my front yard. Then awkwardly stalking the large (and often mean birds) was my cat, Leanord. He brings me mice and sometimes birds, but he was interested in some larger game that day.
These photos are from an explosion yesterday afternoon involving two fuel tanks, including one gas and one diesel, with about 4,000 gallons of fuel. The tanks were stationary and were used for farm operations. One structure was destroyed and the wildland aspect of the fire was contained to less than...
The annual Glen Legler cross-country meet featured the Casper schools, Wyoming Indian plus a few runners from Moorcroft and Wright. In the girl's race, Ally Wheeler of Natrona took the tape with a time of 19.37.41 with her teammate Ashley Gross 2nd in 20.03.59. Natrona's Nichole Clark placed 3rd in 20.07.76 and fellow Fillie runners Cierra Daniels and Lexie Ranson were 4th and 5th respectively. Mallory Jones of Moorcroft who took 2nd place at last year's 2A State meet was 6th in 20.57.45. In the team standings for the ladies, Natrona was first with 15 points, Kelly Walsh 2nd with 48, and Wyoming Indian 3rd with 85.
On Sunday, a crash happened on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar street around 9 a.m. that involved one vehicle and led to minor injuries. Casper Fire-EMS public information officer Toph Steinhoff said that a power company was called to fix the damage to the guy lines, which secure the pole to the ground, on the utility pole that was damaged.
The year was 2011. An up-and-coming writer/director named Damien Leone had been a fan of horror movies his entire life. He grew up dreaming of creating a horror film of his own. But, after growing up with the likes of Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Vorhees, Leon knew that the easiest way to make a successful horror movie was to create a terrifying villain.
Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco called it his greatest calling as a legislator to move forward with the anti-discrimination ordinance that the city attorney's office had prepared for them. "To me, there is no greater calling as a government official that we stand to protect our community," Pacheco said. "There's no...
Here is the second of several interviews featuring two of the 15 candidates running to be members of the Natrona County School District board of trustees. Lisa Cornia Taylor, who has taught for the past 27 years and most recently left the Natrona County School District after teaching as an English teacher to go work for two companies that help schools retain teachers.
Here is the first of several interviews featuring two of the 15 candidates running to be members of the Natrona County School District board of trustees. Ryan Landmann taught theater in southern California for 16 years before moving to Dubois, and then to Casper where he currently works as the operations manager at the Ford Wyoming Event Center.
That was the theme of this year's LIFT conference, according to LIFT founder, Tom Grogan. LIFT stands for Lead, Inspire, Fulfil, Together and it's a conference for young people to do just that. LIFT Wyoming was designed to "promote leadership in our young people for Wyoming's future," and it aims...
