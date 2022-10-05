Uvalde school district fires officer after CNN identifies her as trooper under investigation for her response to massacre

Read full article on original website
no nicknames
3d ago
She shouldn’t be a police officer anymore. Along with the others who did nothing. They’re responsible for most of the deaths, because they did nothing for so long.
Reply(6)
96
Lanie
3d ago
no worthless cop that was present at Uvalde should ever go near another school in a work capacity. this is absolutely disgusting. hopefully the parents will rise up and get her removed.
Reply(19)
67
Richard Hernandez
3d ago
Every Officer no matter what agency who FAILED to engage must be terminated NEVER work in Law enforcement anywhere in our Country. Then they need to face a jury to decide how neglect they were and if they earned PRISON time.
Reply(31)
48
