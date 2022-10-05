ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cathy Jo Blinn
3d ago

I don't think any state should have a right to force you to stay instate for medical services. It's no one's business where anyone decides to get medical care

Micheline
2d ago

Sounds like the AG is being purposefully vague with this legislation so that patients are fearful about going out of state and those who have to have one for medical, life saving reasons will have doctors fearful in the state. To quote madmax, "Women are Not Things" and this is exactly that, an attack on Women's rights

Bgirl
3d ago

whether it was served at the last minute or not Paxton should have been made to testify. The justice system is a joke!

Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
