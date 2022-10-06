ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tia Mowry's Estranged Husband Denies Cheating Rumors After She Files For Divorce, Twin Tamera Speaks Out

By Haley Gunn
 3 days ago
Actor Cory Hardrict has shut down allegations that he was unfaithful to soon-to-be ex-wife Tia Mowry, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Sister, Sister star filed for divorce from her estranged husband of 14 years on Monday. The two met while students at Pepperdine University and have been married since 2008.

According to the Los Angeles courthouse records, Tia cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Additionally, Tia requested joint custody of the two children they share together, Cree and Cairo.

Tia also acknowledged in the filings that a prenuptial agreement had been signed.

After posting a photo to his Instagram promoting All American Homecoming, fans chimed in on his personal life in the comment section.

A mix of emotions offering sympathy and support for the couple to work things out, clashed with others who pointed the finger that Hardrict was to blame for the breakup — suggesting infidelity on the actor’s behalf.

Hardrict shut down comments alleging he must have been unfaithful to have “fumbled” his wife of over a decade by calling the speculation "lies."

While he did not directly address his estranged wife’s decision to file for divorce in the caption or photo, Tia posted an Instagram on Tuesday, October 4, breaking the news to followers.

Posting a black and white throwback photo together, Tia announced she filed for divorce.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Tia wrote in the caption. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Twin sister and The Real star Tamera Mowry is — to no one’s surprise — standing by Tia during this difficult chapter.

A day after her sister's divorce news broke, Tamera expressed her support on an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna.

“I support her,” she told the talk show hosts. “So whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back.” Tamera affectionately added, “I love her dearly. She is strong.”

When discussing her sister’s desire to process the loss of her marriage out of the public eye, Tamera commented, “I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that.”

She concluded that “as a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that."

