ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

"Here's How I Make Men Take Me Seriously": TikTok Is Living For This Woman's Tips On Commanding Respect At Work

By Megan Liscomb
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAyai_0iNjAXES00

If every woman got a nickel for every time a man demeaned one of us at work, I firmly believe we'd close the pay gap (and maybe even open up a new one going the other way). From telling us to "smile" and talking over our ideas to sexual harassment and in extreme cases assault, women can go through a lot at work .

AMC / Via giphy.com

So when I came across this TikTok from Katie Tucci ( @kaytuc ) explaining her strategies for showing men that she means Business with a capital B, I was very much here for it. Katie is 30 years old, based in Washington, DC, and she told BuzzFeed that she learned these strategies while working as a paralegal and in law school.

@kay_tuc / Via instagram.com

In the video , which has been viewed more than 3 million times, she explained that she starts every meeting with a firm handshake and always introduces herself with her first and last name in any professional context. She also strives to keep her speech declarative and direct. "One thing my professors pushed in law school and I think is very invaluable is to stop waffling... You're being paid for your opinion, your intellect, your research, and what you bring to the table. Sounding unsure about what you're bringing to the table is the first way to undermine yourself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTUtW_0iNjAXES00
@kaytuc / Via tiktok.com

She goes on to give some body language tips that signal that she's not afraid to take up space. "I do not smile in meetings. I always make sure that my chair is raised up as high as it can be. So visually when I'm sitting at a table, I'm about head level and eye level with everyone else, even though I'm naturally pretty short."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTZPE_0iNjAXES00
Filadendron / Getty Images

Katie also mentions using more casual, male-coded body language, like leaning back or sitting with her legs slightly apart, to demonstrate her power in the room. "That sort of relaxed atmosphere actually translates a little bit to arrogance. And frankly, I've found that it works."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvEha_0iNjAXES00
@kaytuc / Via tiktok.com

Additionally, she likes to take the lead in meetings to help reinforce her authority. "I always try to be the one initiating whatever we're doing next, whether it's standing up to move and end the meeting, whether it's shaking hands at the door to say goodbye, whether it's moving someone from one space to another. I'm the one who starts doing it to get everyone else to follow me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHnrx_0iNjAXES00
Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

Finally, she has advice for what to do when a man persists in calling you a dreaded pet name like "honey" or "sweetheart" (barf). "There's absolutely nothing wrong with saying, 'You know, I really don't think you are interested in engaging in this meeting with me in good faith. So I'm going to have to continue to use my time elsewhere.' This is the most important part. You cannot let them get away with that. Do not accept an apology. Do not normalize it. Do not nod your head and smile. I know it's incredibly uncomfortable. I know it's incredibly terrifying. And honestly this took me years to feel comfortable doing. You stand your ground, you look them in the eye, and you say, 'My name is not sweetheart.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9nqF_0iNjAXES00
@kaytuc / Via tiktok.com

"Don't be disappointed in yourself if you can't do this all immediately. It took me a decade to learn most of this stuff. Just don't ever be afraid to make them uncomfortable because they are never afraid to make you uncomfortable."

NBC / Via giphy.com

And in the comments, many viewers are praising Katie's advice and loving her boss vibes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43A1be_0iNjAXES00
TikTok / Via tiktok.com

While others lamented the idea that women should have to change the way we present at all in order to be perceived as competent professionals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vW9w_0iNjAXES00
TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Katie told BuzzFeed that watching the way her boss reacted when she was called "sweetheart" while working as a paralegal was a big aha-moment for her. "My boss immediately shot back, 'Her name is Katie, and you’ll be sure to use it in this office.' That comment, coupled with a sudden shift in his body language — from sitting back at ease, to leaning forward with his weight on his forearms while they rested on the table, chin down and eyes directly fixed on the other individual — made opposing counsel curtly nod his head before continuing the discussion."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQACx_0iNjAXES00
@kaytuc / Via tiktok.com

"That’s when I started putting two and two together, that commanding respect was as much about the words that come out of your mouth as it is your body language. I realized that I had spent a lot of time expressing myself verbally — 'I need you to go away.' 'I’m not interested, thanks.' 'That sounds just like my idea.' — but I hadn’t followed up with body language that made people believe that I meant it when I said those things. Once I started adopting the body language of people around me who I saw were successful in commanding respect, the things I said began to be taken more seriously."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjfV9_0iNjAXES00
Rudi_suardi / Getty Images

Katie says that though it was challenging to learn how to implement these strategies, leaning on her friends and coworkers for their input really helped her fine-tune her approach. "Honestly my friends and coworkers were invaluable in learning how to present myself in a way that was commanding yet also fostered collaboration. Having people who would honestly answer me when I asked, 'Was how I phrased that rude?' helped me build up confidence as I discerned what worked for me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1oWQ_0iNjAXES00
Sdi Productions / Getty Images

She also believes that there's a larger conversation to be had about who people in our culture tend to respect and why. "I’ve read some really insightful comments from POC and people who are genderqueer or agender about how behaviors that are acceptable for white women and men to exhibit aren’t acceptable for everyone else. I think that it's my job in having this platform to continually educate myself on how to make the spaces I inhabit more inclusive — no one should have to change themselves for their work to matter."

@kay_tuc / Via instagram.com

Follow Katie on TikTok and Instagram .

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Washington Dc#Women And Men#Lifehacks#Amc Via#Kaytuc
The US Sun

I refused to swap seats when a woman demanded I move so she could sit next to her husband on the plane – who’s right?

A WOMAN has told she refused to give up her seat to a stranger who demanded to be sat next to her husband on a long-haul flight. Taking to TikTok to share her story, the passenger explained how he was expected to give up her seat at the front of the plane, in exchange for one at the back on the aircraft on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Aabha Gopan

Man furious at girlfriend for 'forgetting' to feed his 5-year-old

Neglecting a child can have long-lasting effects on their behavior and physical health. Such children might have anxiety, self-esteem issues, depression, and more. Additionally, in most states physically neglecting a child by not providing adequate clothing, nutrition, hygiene, and shelter is punishable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Well+Good

Sorry, TikTok: Here’s Why a Manicurist Says You Should Never, Ever Gel Cure Your Press-On Nails

More and more people are turning to DIY nail solutions to get that fresh-from-the-salon look for less time and money. The latest hack exploding on TikTok is to cure press-on nails with gel polish. The process involves applying gel polish to the underside of a press on in lieu of glue, then curing (aka setting) it with a UV light. It's the same process that's used to apply gel extensions, and in theory, allows you to get the longevity of gel tips with the fun and affordable patterns of press-ons. But there's one problem: While gel tips are clear, most press-ons aren't. And according to Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and nail educator, in order for gel polish to properly cure, the UV light from the lamp needs to be able to reach the gel, which it can't do through painted press-ons.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Reveals The Biggest Paycheck He’s Ever Received: 'It's A Lot Of Pressure'

T.I. has revealed the biggest paycheck he’s received throughout his career as a rapper, actor and record executive. During a recent interview with former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, the Atlanta native said he once received a check for a whopping $26 million. While he didn’t say where it came from, he admitted there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a figure like that, and that it’s even harder to keep it.
NFL
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy