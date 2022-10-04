ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Gung Ho for Tyler Rich and Kylie Morgan

Living in Central Oregon, many folk and country singers making their way through venues in the area. Tyler Rich and Kylie Morgan put a pop spin on traditional country music and are bringing a little something different to the weekend entertainment lineup. Bringing love songs and groovy country tunes, the “Thinking We’re In Love” tour is stopping through Bend.
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year

The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
