bendsource.com
Gung Ho for Tyler Rich and Kylie Morgan
Living in Central Oregon, many folk and country singers making their way through venues in the area. Tyler Rich and Kylie Morgan put a pop spin on traditional country music and are bringing a little something different to the weekend entertainment lineup. Bringing love songs and groovy country tunes, the “Thinking We’re In Love” tour is stopping through Bend.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year
The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
KTVZ
ODOT clears out a camp on Bend Parkway near Reed Market Road
For safety reasons, ODOT cleared out a campsite near Reed Market Road Wednesday. Officials try to help the campers get the social services they need. Personal items recovered are stored at ODOT for 30 days.
Fire heavily damages manufactured home in northeast Redmond
A fire heavily damaged a manufactured home in northeast Redmond early Saturday morning, officials said. The post Fire heavily damages manufactured home in northeast Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know her? Redmond police looking for reported Fin & Fire thief
Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole $400 worth of merchandise from a business. They say she took the merchandise from Fin & Fire on Monday, Oct. 2. That’s off Highway 97 just across from Safeway. She has long, straight blonde...
clayconews.com
ARREST AND LARGE HEROIN SEIZURE ON U.S. 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON DURING TRAFFIC STOP OF A VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON DRIVER FOR SPEEDING
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at about 12:53 P.M., an OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on U.S. 97 near milepost 84, about 13 miles north of Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking.
Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway
An 86-year-old Bend man was critically injured Thursday evening when his SUV crashed into the back of a combine on the Powell Butte Highway near the Bend Municipal Airport, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway appeared first on KTVZ.
Shots Fired Result In Arrest After Standoff In La Pine Area
On Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri CT near LaPine, on a report of a shooting. A local resident reported that he and his neighbor engaged in an argument and as a result the neighbor shot at him.
