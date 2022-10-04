ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

bendsource.com

A Reopening for Little Pizza Paradise

Several weeks ago, we reported on the temporary closure of Little Pizza Paradise in the Cascade Village Shopping Center due to staffing challenges. Owner Pete Wojda said he's reopening the restaurant as of Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 4pm. Little Pizza Paradise is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8pm.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Whitewater Park leash ban will stay put

The leash ban for surfers at the Bend Whitewater Park will stay in place. The safety rule went into effect after a teenage surfer died in an accident at the artificial wave back in April. During their board meeting this week, Bend Park and Recreation District members reviewed a river...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

A million pounds and counting

A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year

The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Women, children prioritized for new Bend 20-unit outdoor shelter

The Bend City Council has approved a three-year agreement with Central Oregon Villages to develop and operate a 20-unit temporary outdoor pallet shelter on Bend’s eastside. The City announced the move late Wednesday night on Twitter. The shelter will be located at the corner of Bear Creek Road and...
BEND, OR
kptv.com

E-bike battery causes fire in Bend home

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The battery of an electric bicycle caused a fire in the garage of a home in Bend, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. The resident of the house on Delaware Avenue plugged his e-bike into a garage wall outlet to charge before going out to dinner. Just before 6:30 p.m., the neighbor called 911 after hearing the fire alarm.
BEND, OR
97 Rock

The Last Blockbuster Video Store is in Bend, Oregon

I have an uneven relationship with Netflix. I remember when I signed up for my account over ten years ago; I had just graduated high school and my mind was blown by how many movies and television shows were just waiting for me to stream. After the dust had settled a few years later, I started to build my personal movie collection.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Gung Ho for Tyler Rich and Kylie Morgan

Living in Central Oregon, many folk and country singers making their way through venues in the area. Tyler Rich and Kylie Morgan put a pop spin on traditional country music and are bringing a little something different to the weekend entertainment lineup. Bringing love songs and groovy country tunes, the “Thinking We’re In Love” tour is stopping through Bend.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday

The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure  on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
REDMOND, OR

