ABC News projects Prop 1 will pass, making abortions fundamental right for Californians

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC News is projecting that Proposition 1 will pass. This ballot measure will amend the state constitution to make abortion and contraceptive access a fundamental right for Californians

This is a breaking news topper. Original story follows below.

The right to an abortion is probably the single biggest issue facing voters across the county in the November 2022 election. Due to the blockbuster decision by the U.S. Supreme Court back in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, every state in the country is now able to decide if they want to ban abortion.

While many states have moved to restrict abortions, California is putting a measure to the voters that goes in the opposite direction: making it a fundamental state right.

What is Prop 1?

Prop 1 would amend the California constitution to prohibit the state from denying or interfering with an individual's reproductive freedom including a person's right to obtain an abortion and a right to contraceptives. While abortions are legal in California, this measure would officially enshrine that as a fundamental right for every Californian.

Why are we voting on this now?

The measure was added to the ballot in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade. That decision removed federal protections on abortions allowing states to make their own decisions on the issue.

Who is supporting Prop 1?

Prop 1 is supported by many abortion rights groups including Planned Parenthood as well as the California Medical Association, the California Nurses Association, and California's Democratic Party.

Who is against Prop 1?

Opponents include many pro-life organizations, faith groups, and the California Republican Party.

Does Gov. Gavin Newsom have an opinion?

The governor is in support of this measure, along with U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla.

What about the Democrat and Republican parties?

The California Republican Party is opposed to Prop 1. The California Democratic Party is in favor of Prop 1.

What happens if the proposition passes?

Individuals would be able to make medical decisions about their reproductive care with their doctor without worrying about any state interference. This includes not only having an abortion but also refusing birth control and other contraceptives.

