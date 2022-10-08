ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

UPDATE: Petitioners file suit against Surprise after referendum rejected

 4 days ago

A petition drive aimed at blocking an affordable housing development in Surprised was denied after it failed requirements under state law.

Surprise City Clerk Sherry Aguilar informed the Voice of Surprise group in an email and letter Wednesday morning that its petition drive to create a voter referendum on the Truman Ranch Marketplace affordable housing project was rejected for one non-compliance with the procedures detailed in Arizona Revised Statutes.

An Arizona city clerk’s procedure for reviewing referendum petitions is ministerial duty imposed by the state law. Because of that specific language, the clerk has no legal authority or discretion to overlook or disregard a failure to strictly comply with the legal requirements for referenda in Arizona.

The one deficiency, detailed in the correspondence, means Aguilar will not forward a sampling of signatures to the Maricopa County Election Department.

“The referendum applicant failed to attach a copy of the full title and text of the measure sought to be referred, City of Surprise Ordinance 2022-18, to the ‘Application for Serial Number Initiative or Referendum Petition A.R.S. § 19-111’ filed with the Clerk’s office on August 29, 2022. This deficiency requires by law that all of the petition sheets and signatures be rejected by the City Clerk,” the letter stated.

Voice of Surprise delivered 409 petition sheets with 5,432 signatures collected and notarized on Sept. 16. The required number to cause a ballot referendum was 3,114 signatures.

Two spots in the letter hint at what may be the next move by Voice of Surprise and its attorney — legal action.

“Please contact the City Clerk with any questions. We understand that the Voice of Surprise is represented by legal counsel. Any questions by your attorney should be directed to City Attorney Robert Wingo or Chief Deputy City Attorney Ellen Van Riper,” states the final paragraph of the letter.

The paragraph that lists the petition’s official rejection also states the referendum applicant may retrieve the petitions and attachments from the clerk after the time for legal challenges has elapsed.

On Aug. 16, the Surprise City Council approved the Truman Ranch Marketplace plan by Dominium Inc. - which recently moved its headquarters to Phoenix - in a 4-3 vote. Mayor Skip Hall and council members Alyson Cline, Ken Remley and Roland Winters voted in favor while council members Patrick Duffy, Chris Judd and Jack Hastings were against.

Dominium plans to build up to 601 units south of Waddell Road between 171st and 175th avenues. Truman Ranch Marketplace would include 384 units for families and individuals, and more vertical age 55-plus community with 213 units along with a smaller retail component and four townhouses.

Voice of Surprise’s website set up in opposition of the Dominium proposal in 2021.

The group spent about $3,000 printing the petitions alone, and approximately $8,000 total thus far on this effort, chairperson Quintus Schulzke said in September, with the bulk of the rest of the money spend on legal fees.

Attorney Cameron Artigue of Phoenix-based firm Gammage & Burnham, PLC — which represents Dominium — sent Aguilar an email and letter Sept. 23 arguing for other reasons for the petition to be tossed.

Artigue’s rationale was the petition had a deficient description of the “principal provisions” of the ordinance as required by A.R.S. § 19-lll(A); and that approval of Ordinance 2022-18 and the Preliminary Development Plan for Truman Marketplace was an “administrative act” by the city council, thus not an action that may be properly referred to the voters.

In her letter, Aguilar states she did not take a position on the other two arguments after concurring the full title and text of the measure sought for referendum.

The law firm also took issue with the number of valid signatures.

“The sheets exhibit a wide variety of errors, including signatures dated either before the ordinance was approved or dated after the notarized date, missing information, signatures from other jurisdictions, illegible information, and incomplete notarizations. Notably, the sheets are full of situations where a single person obviously wrote the name and address for multiple signers,” Artigue’s letter states in part.

Aguilar’s early findings indicated that statement is not accurate.

“However, the City Clerk’s first review of the petitions and signatures shows that only approximately 400 are defective and would be removed from any count for failure to strictly comply, which would still leave approximately 5,000 signatures, which is much more than the 3,114 necessary. Should it become necessary to do so, the City Clerk would review all of the petition sheets again and more closely to identify a precise number of petition sheets and signatures to be removed for failure to strictly comply,” Aguilar’s letter states.

