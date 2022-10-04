ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US ex-Marine gets 4-1/2 years in Russian penal colony for kicking a police officer while he was being dragged off a train after begging the court for clemency

Former US marine Robert Gilman was sentenced to four and a half years in a Russian penal colony on Tuesday for attacking a police officer while drunk, Russian news agencies reported.

Police hauled Gilman off a train in Voronezh in January, while he was traveling from the southern city of Sochi to Moscow, after complaints from fellow passengers about his behavior, the agencies reported, citing the prosecution.

While in custody, Gilman was accused of kicking out at a police officer, leaving him with bruises.

Gilman, whose lawyers told the TASS news agency he had come to Russia to study and obtain citizenship, told the court in Voronezh that he did not remember the incident but had 'apologized to Russia' and to the police officer.

In a last appeal, he reiterated he wanted to eventually gain Russian citizenship, according to People, saying, 'I came to Russia to live and study here, get citizenship and start a family.'

Former US marine Robert Gilman (pictured) was sentenced to four and a half years in a Russian penal colony on Tuesday for attacking a police officer while drunk, Russian news agencies reported
Russian officials have said they are in talks with President Joe Biden's administration in Washington about possible new prisoner exchanges
Russia has sentenced several US citizens to lengthy prison terms in recent years, though Gilman's case has attracted less attention than most

Gilman also said he did not wish to be tried as a US citizen, citing 'geo-ethnic origin' that made him Russian.

After being found guilty, Gilman said the four-and-a-half year sentence requested by the prosecution was too strict.

Gilman's lawyer Valeriy Ivannikov told reporters he intended to appeal and would ask the United States to seek a prisoner exchange.

Russia has sentenced several US citizens to lengthy prison terms in recent years, though Gilman's case has attracted less attention than most.

WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced in August to nine years in prison after being found in possession of cannabis oil vape cartridges.

Paul Whelan, another ex-marine who also holds Canadian, Irish and British citizenship, is serving 16 years in prison on espionage charges, which he denies.

But in April, former marine Trevor Reed, who was serving nine years after being found guilty of violence against a police officer, was freed in a prisoner exchange.

WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced in August to nine years in prison after being found in possession of cannabis oil vape cartridges
Paul Whelan, another ex-marine who also holds Canadian, Irish and British citizenship, is serving 16 years in prison on espionage charges, which he denies
In April, former marine Trevor Reed, who was serving nine years after being found guilty of violence against a police officer, was freed in a prisoner exchange
Media reports say any deal to return American prisoners could involve convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout (pictured), serving a 25-year sentence in the United States, being released back to Russia

Russian officials have said they are in talks with Washington about possible new prisoner exchanges.

Media reports say they could involve convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, serving a 25-year sentence in the United States, being released back to Russia.

