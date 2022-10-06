ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDkBx_0iNhN32y00

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor.

Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,” Arraez said after edging the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge on Wednesday to become American League batting champion. “I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.”

Arraez finished with a .316 average after going 1 for 1 with a pair of walks against the Chicago White Sox, the lowest average for an AL batting champion since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski at .301 in 1968. Correa gave him the luxury luggage on Wednesday.

“He sets an example for us,” Arraez said. “He’s a leader, and I love that guy a lot.”

Judge was held out by Yankees manager Aaron Boone, a day after hitting his AL record 62nd home run to break the mark Roger Maris set in 1961. Judge missed out on a Triple Crown.

McNeil made it first-time batting champions in both leagues, his .326 average one point ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman.

McNeil sat out until the eighth inning of the regular-season finale against Washington and did not have a plate appearance. Needing to go 4 for 4 to catch McNeil, Freeman doubled and homered in his first two at-bats against Colorado.

“You get a little bit nervous,” McNeil said. “Four hits is normal for him.”

Freeman’s flyout to the warning track in center field in the fifth ended his hopes on a 3 for 4 afternoon.

“One of my goals in baseball is to win a batting title,” said McNeil, who topped .300 three times before slumping to .251 last year. “I wanted to get back to who I am.”

Lindor couldn’t recall the what prompted his auto promise.

“It’s rare when McNeil is upset,” Lindor said. “And I just said, `If you win the batting title, I’ll get you a car.′ So, yeah. it was a long time ago. Everybody has to make sure I haven’t forgot, and everybody’s making sure I buy him a car. I will get him a car. I didn’t specify what car it was.”

Said McNeil: “Hopefully it’s something pretty cool.”

The overall major league batting average of .243 was the lowest since the record bottom of .237 in 1968, the last season before the pitcher’s mound was lowered. MLB will ban defensive shifts starting next year, a move likely to help hitters.

In a season that highlighted baseball’s haves and have-nots, four teams finished with 100 wins, tying the record set in 2019: the Dodgers (111), Houston (106), Atlanta and New York Mets (101 each). In addition, the Yankees won 99 before losing their final two.

The Dodgers had the most wins in the NL since the 1906 Chicago Cubs went 116-36.

Four teams had 100 or more losses for only the fourth time after 2002, 2019 and 2021: Washington (107), Oakland (102), Pittsburgh and Cincinnati (100 each).

Judge hit an AL record 62 homers, breaking Roger Maris’ mark from 1961, and Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber topped the NL with 46. The 16-homer gap between first and second in the major leagues was the most since Jimmie Foxx had 17 more than Babe Ruth in 1932.

Judge and the Mets’ Pete Alonso tied for the big league lead in RBIs with 131.

Houston’s Justin Verlander finished with the AL’s lowest ERA at 1.75, adding to the 2011 ERA title he won with Detroit. He became the second pitcher to lead the major leagues at age 39 or older after 42-year-old Roger Clemens in 2005. Verlander also led the AL in wins, going 18-4.

The Dodgers’ Julio Urías topped the NL at 2.16.

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara was second at 2.28 and pitched 228 2/3 innings. That was 23 2/3 innings more than Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola, who was second with 205 — the largest gap between first and second in the majors since Phil Niekro led by 49 2/3 innings in 1979. Alcantara also pitched six of the major leagues’ 36 complete games — the previous low for a full season was 42 in 2018.

Atlanta’s Kyle Wright led the NL with 21 wins.

Shohei Ohtani went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings, and he hit .273 with 34 homers and 95 RBIs. Ohtani became the first player with 10 wins and 30 homers in the same season and also the first to qualify as a hitter and a pitcher since the qualification rule for batters began in 1950.

The Yankees’ Gerrit Cole won his second AL strikeout title with 257, and Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes led the NL with 243.

Miami’s Jon Berti led the NL with 41 steals and Baltimore’s Jorge Mateo topped the AL with 35, one more than teammate Cedric Mullins.

Seattle had 34 one-run wins and became the first team with sole possession of the lead in consecutive years since Cincinnati in 1897-98.

There were was one postponement for COVID-19 reasons, between Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox on May 11, among 2,430 scheduled games. That was down from nine last year and 45 in 2020’s shortened 900-game schedule.

___

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
State
Minnesota State
City
Atlanta, NY
State
Colorado State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
FanSided

Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take

Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Babe Ruth
TaxBuzz

Fan Who Caught Historic Aaron Judge Homer May Face 6-Figure Tax Bill

Cory Youmans, the fan who caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball on Tuesday, October 4, may now be facing a six-figure tax bill. Credit: Ed Wolfstein (Getty Images) Judge, an outfielder for the storied New York Yankees franchise, hit his 62nd homer of the season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Judge broke a Major League Baseball record long held by Roger Maris, another legendary Yankee who hit 61 home runs during the 1961 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple Crown#Yankees#Los Angeles Angels#The New York Mets#The New York Yankees#American League#The Chicago White Sox#The Los Angeles Dodgers
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil

Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast

Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Dodgers Finalized Decision On Games 1 And 2 Starters

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lebanon-Express

Braves Nationals Baseball

Even with homer chases by Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols, Major League Baseball wasn't able to coax fans to ballparks at pre-pandemic levels this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy