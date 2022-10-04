Nnamdi Kanu court case: Federal High Court in Umuahia go deliver judgement on suit of extra-ordinary rendition of Ipob leader on October 27

Read full article on original website
BBC
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'
Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
BBC
Delhi: India 11-year-old alleges rape in school toilet by seniors
Police in India are investigating allegations that an 11-year-old schoolgirl has been gangraped by two senior students in the school toilet. The alleged assault happened in July but came to light on Thursday after it was highlighted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The DCW has sought an inquiry...
BBC
Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say
The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
BBC
Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties
A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
BBC
Student suicides: Parents seek law change to prevent deaths
A group of parents whose children killed themselves at university are campaigning for a change in law to make the institutions more accountable. They want universities to have a legal duty of care towards their students, like schools already do. The parents include Natasha Abrahart's mother and father, who sued...
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
BBC
Llanelli fraudster who took 150 driving tests made £28k
A woman earned more than £28,000 by illegally sitting driving tests for other people. Inderjeet Kaur, 30, of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, admitted taking about 150 theory and practical tests between 2018 and 2020. Kaur was ordered to pay £27,614 and court costs of £156 within three months, or face a...
BBC
Hong Kong detains first teenagers under national security law
Five teenagers have been sentenced to three years' detention in Hong Kong for advocating overthrow of the Beijing government. It is the first time the national security law has been used in court against under-18s in Hong Kong. Beijing introduced the wide-ranging law - which made it easier to prosecute...
BBC
Channel migrants: Man arrested after people smuggling probe
A 30-year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation into the smuggling of people across the English Channel in small boats. The Albanian national was detained by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers in Surbiton in south-west London. He is suspected of being involved in an Albanian organised crime...
