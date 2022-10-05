ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Black residents in 2 Florida neighborhoods raise questions about hurricane relief efforts and say they've been left out

By Justin Gamble, Nicquel Terry Ellis
 2 days ago
Comments / 1057

Nativeflmomof3
4d ago

It never fails 🤪 It's always gotta be about race! Somehow you managed to reach out to a news person to complain and play the race card!!! I would think you could reach out to the official's in your area to let them know that needs assistance instead of doing what you did but it's easier to do what you did!!! 🤬

Reply(63)
359
Saul Badman
4d ago

Too stupid to evacuate and then blames racism. This isn't racism at all. Poor neighborhoods are always the last to get help....plenty of white folks live in those neighborhoods too

Reply(57)
322
Norwood Robins
4d ago

they had over a week to prepare for the storm should have been stocked up with provisions but as usual it's just easier to play the victim

Reply(93)
286
CNN

CNN

Comments / 0

