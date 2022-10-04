ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist killed in front of Cleveland High School identified

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yuMd_0iNeCZ4R00 Sarah Pliner, 50, Portland chef and former restaurant owner, was struck by semi truck in Southeast Portland

Updated: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5

A bicyclist was hit by a semi truck and killed near the intersection of Southeast 26th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard Tuesday morning, Oct. 4.

Portland Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Sarah Pliner, 50, of Portland, was struck by the large truck at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday. Pliner died at the scene. As reported by Eater Portland , Pliner was a revered local chef and former restaurant owner, whose North Portland eatery Aviary closed in 2020.

Following Tuesday's fatal crash, central Precinct officers reported the driver of the semi truck "remained at the scene and is cooperative."

The crash happened in front of Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland and left Powell Boulevard closed between Southeast 25th and 26th avenues for part of the day while the Portland Police Major Crash Team investigated. Police and nearby residents reported several students witnessed the crash on the highway — one of few in Portland maintained by the state.

"Due to the timing of the crash and its proximity to a high school, the community is expressing concerns that the deceased was a student," PPB noted Tuesday afternoon, but noted the victim was an adult, whose name has yet to be released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crime tips@police.portland oregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit. Reference case number 22-266861, or call (503)823-2103.

Portland Tribune

