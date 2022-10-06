ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Nurses start voting on strikes over pay

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALfAv_0iNe7iv000

Nurses will start voting on Thursday on whether to strike over pay amid warnings that record numbers are leaving the profession.

Around 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are being asked if they want to mount a campaign of industrial action in the union’s first UK-wide ballot.

The RCN said new analysis by London Economics to coincide with the ballot launch showed that pay for nurses has declined at twice the rate of the private sector in the last decade.

Nurses’ real-terms earnings have fallen by 6% compared with 3.2% for private sector employees, it was found.

“Governments have repeatedly neglected the NHS and the value of nursing

Pat Cullen, RCN

It is the first time in its 106-year history that the RCN has balloted members across the UK on strike action and it is urging them to vote in favour. The ballot closes on November 2.

The RCN said it is inviting members of the public to co-sign a letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss which says: “On behalf of the nursing profession, I implore you to see sense. Protect nursing to protect the public.”

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said in a message to those being balloted: “This is a once-in-a-generation chance to improve your pay and combat the staff shortages that put patients at risk.

Governments have repeatedly neglected the NHS and the value of nursing. We can change this if together we say ‘enough is enough’.

Record numbers are feeling no alternative but to quit and patients pay a heavy price

Pat Cullen, RCN

“Record numbers are feeling no alternative but to quit and patients pay a heavy price. We are doing this for them too.

“I have spoken with hundreds of you directly in recent weeks – it’s clear we need urgent change.

“Nursing is the best job in the world. Protect it with your vote.”

The RCN said new polling carried out by YouGov showed support from two-thirds of the public for nurses taking strike action, while three-quarters of respondents said there are too few nurses to provide safe care in the NHS.

Health workers in other trade unions are also being balloted for industrial action over pay.

Earlier this year, the Government gave most NHS workers a £1,400 pay rise, well below what unions were calling for.

Comments / 8

The Guardian

‘I see no other option’: NHS nurses on potential strikes

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is balloting 300,000 of its members about strike action over pay and staff shortages. The ballot, which is the first in the union’s 106-year history, is in protest at the government’s decision in July to award most NHS staff a 5% pay rise. The RCN is campaigning for a rise of 5% above inflation, which is currently 10.1%.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcn#London Economics#Governments#Nhs
The Independent

Home Secretary ‘receptive’ to calls to upgrade cannabis to Class A

Suella Braverman believes cannabis has been “effectively” legalised as it has not been “policed properly” and is “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from Class B to Class A, according to a Home Office source.However, the PA news agency has been told it is a “very big stretch of the imagination” to suggest the Home Secretary herself wants to change its classification to put it on par with substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.The Times reported that Ms Braverman has told allies she is on the “same side” as a group of Tory police and crime...
HEALTH
The Independent

Shelbrooke defends Trident in Scotland amid Sturgeon’s disarmament calls

Trident in Scotland provides a “constant counterbalance” against nuclear threat, the UK defence procurement minister has said in response to Nicola Sturgeon’s calls for disarmament.Alec Shelbrooke, who visited Navy personnel at His Majesty’s Naval Base (HMNB) Clyde – commonly known as Faslane – on Wednesday, said the UK’s nuclear deterrence stance protects European security.His comments are in contrast to Scotland’s First Minister who said the “whole world should move away from nuclear weapons” during a Channel 4 interview on Friday.A nuclear threat has increased in recent months amid claims Russian president Vladimir Putin could use the weaponry to escalate the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government accused of prolonging rail workers dispute

The Government has been accused of prolonging the bitter rail dispute by refusing to give the industry enough funds to resolve the deadlocked row over pay.Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said a “change of atmosphere” from ministers as well as train operators and Network Rail (NR) was needed.He told the Transport Select Committee that train companies were given £30 million by the Department for Transport (DfT) every time there was a strike, so although workers lost money, they didn’t.“That is why it is taking so much time to come up with proposals,” he...
TRAFFIC
