DC deputy mayor charged with assault after video shows him in car park fight

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
 6 days ago

Washington DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has been charged with assault and battery , after allegedly being caught on video putting his hands around the neck of a physical trainer during a fight in a gym parking lot in Arlington, Virginia, over the weekend.

Trainer Dustin Woodward of Gold’s Gym shared surveillance video of the alleged Saturday incident with local media.

The clip shows the two men go face-to-face, before the larger of the pair, Mr Geldart, appears to try to briefly choke Mr Woodward.

Bystanders later separated the men, the video shows.

The dispute reportedly began after the deputy mayor opened his car door into the parked vehicle of Mr Woodward’s girlfriend.

“He’s way too big to be trying to be a bully especially with his position. Something should be done. It’s not okay. We’ve been dealing with him a while at Gold’s,” Mr Woodward told Fox 5 . “Multiple locations actually that’s how we even figured out who he was so something needs to be done because you can’t just abuse your power like that. That’s pretty frustrating on my end."

The Independent has contacted the deputy mayor’s office for comment.

The official, who has previously served as the director of Washington’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency and Department of Public Works, is on personal leave while the incident is investigated.

“We’re certainly reviewing, we’re reviewing the matter,” Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told NBC Washington. “It’s not a lot of detail that I have at this point, but I take any accusation seriously, and that’s what we’re doing.”

“Only knowing very little, it sounds like, you know, something that happens to a lot of folks – altercation over something minor – and I hope that it is resolved and it is resolved quickly,” the mayor added.

A criminal complaint was filed against Mr Geldart on Monday with Arlington police, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

The Washington official turned himself in voluntarily and was released pending a hearing on the charges.

Police are still investigating the case.

Comments / 7

Rick Valdez
6d ago

should be fired period he forgot he's a public servant on tax payer money ,trying to act like a thug because he works for the city

Reply
6
IN THIS ARTICLE
