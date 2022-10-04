BATON ROUGE - An officer reportedly shot a suspect after he was fired upon while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Highland Road Saturday evening. The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer was responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when someone opened fire on him.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO