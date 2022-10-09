ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Here's What's Happening: Community Calendar

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXaXu_0iNbK5dT00

Community Calendar

October 8 Oktoberfest Dinner

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church at 14th and Highway 101 in Lincoln City. Sausage, sauerkraut, baked potato, German potato salad, Waldorf salad, and special Oatmeal Cake. Adults $10. Children 6 and under $6. Proceeds to go to the church mission projects For more details, call 541-994-8793.

October 14 Pelican Ribbon Cutting

The public is invited to Siletz Bay Ribbon Cutting Celebration for the Pelican Brewing Company at 4 p.m. with a special ceremony and toast. Join the team at Pelican Brewing—Siletz Bay, 5911 SW Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. For more information, contact events@pelicanbrewing.com.

October 19 Parks & Recreation Board Meeting

The Lincoln City Parks & Recreation Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place, in Lincoln City. The public is invited to attend and listen to this meeting at the Community Center. The agenda and packet for the meeting is available on the city website at www.lincolncity.org under "Agenda, Packets and Video." For more details, call 541-994-2131.

October 22 Art Party

The Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC) invites the public to a big Art Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sea Star Sculpture dedication is scheduled for 12 p.m. during the Art Party at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.

November 19 Community Thanksgiving

A Community Thanksgiving Service will be held 6 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2335 NE 22nd Street in Lincoln City. Please bring canned food. Sponsored by the North Lincoln Ministerial Association.

On GoingFree Meal For VeteransHomemade soup and sandwiches every third Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln City B.P.O Elks #1886 at 1350 SE Oar Avenue in Lincoln City.Art ExhibitThe Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC), located at 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City, will present an exhibit by the Gone to Pieces Quilt Guild at the center's Fiber Arts Studio Gallery. The exhibit will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sundays through Oct. 23. A quilt raffle drawing will be conducted Sept. 30.If you have a community event coming up, send brief details with the date, time, location and contact phone/email to jruark@countrymedia.net.

The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
84
Followers
432
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

