Here's What's Happening: Community Calendar

March 14 Library Board Meeting

The Lincoln County Library District Board meeting will be held at 12 p.m. via Zoom and at the District office, 132 NE 15th in Newport. The meeting will include discussion of director recruitment and the 2023-2025 budget calendar. The agenda and packet is available on the District website: www.lincolncolibrarydist.org For more information, including Zoom log-in information, contact MaryKay Dahlgreen at marykay.dahlgreen@lincolncolibrarydist.org.

March 15 Nelscott Plan Meeting

The Nelscott Plan Advisory Committee's third meeting from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Lincoln City Council Chambers at City Hall, 801 SE Highway 101. The public is welcome to attend the meeting. The public may observe, but there is no public comment in this committee meeting. This committee reserves the right to add or delete items as needed, change the order of the agenda, and discuss any other business deemed necessary at the time of the meeting. See the agenda at, http://lincolncityor.iqm2.com/citizens/calendar.aspx?view=calendar

March 21 Meet Your Sheriff

A free presentation by the Gleneden Beach Community Club featuring Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers that will include a questions and answers session and sharing of information. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Gleneden Beach Community Hall, 110 Azalea Street in Gleneden Beach. For more information, visit www.glenedenbeach.org.

April 20-22 Community Days

Community Days is a celebration of Lincoln City. Read more in upcoming printed issues of The News Guard and online at thenewsguard.com.

Lincoln City Senior Center Events

Weekly walk on LCCC track. No charge or membership required. 10:30 a.m. Mondays.

Tai Chi 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. No membership required. Donation to instructor suggested.

Chair Yoga 11:30 a.m. Mondays. No membership required. Donation to instructor suggested.

Homemade soup and sandwiches every third Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln City B.P.O Elks #1886 at 1350 SE Oar Avenue in Lincoln City.