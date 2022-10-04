ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

How Elon Musk would reshape how Twitter works

Billionaire Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter would dramatically reshape how the social media site works. He says he would cut back on the company's attempts to fight disinformation. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Elon Musk may finally own Twitter by the end of the month. The mercurial billionaire changed his mind...
NPR

How sorority rush is a matching market

By now, sorority rush has wrapped up on college campuses across the country. That's the time of year when sororities recruit new members. And it also illustrates an important economic concept - matching markets. Wailin Wong and Adrian Ma from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain. WAILIN WONG, BYLINE:...
