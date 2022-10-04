ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Canby's Record Bonanza around the corner

By John Baker
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXCpP_0iNZjENs00 The annual ode to music returns Oct. 16 with more than 60 vendors and plenty of memories

Four decades of musical joy will once again manifest among dealers, buyers and music lovers at Ackerman School in Canby.

The yearly ode to music memorabilia returns as the Record Bonanza gets set for its 39th show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at 350 SE 13th St. in Canby. And as always, nearly 100 years of music and music memorabilia will be up for sale, trade and enjoyment.

Organizer Don Rogers and his group will welcome hundreds of passionate music memorabilia buffs who will descend on Canby once again. The show will feature vinyl record dealers from four states, buyers from up and down the West Coast, the Midwest and even someone from Boston this year. In all, Rogers and his family have put on 45 shows in 39 years and Record Bonanza is Oregon's largest and oldest show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iNZjENs00

"I'm really excited about this year's show," Rogers said. "I really enjoy putting it on. I'm chomping at the bit for this."

Record Bonanza was traditionally an April affair, but with pandemic restrictions kind of bouncing back and forth, he decided to wait until October 2021 to return. The new time slot worked well, so the show is staying put in October for a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRnQZ_0iNZjENs00

Rogers said he expects 60-plus dealer tables for this year's show, which will have a "masks optional" policy in place. And once inside, music fans will find posters, sheet music, records and other memorabilia that will surely make a melomaniac's heart flutter.

"A lot of times, I'm not selling records, I'm selling memories — under 30. And they are buying vinyl. Vinyl has gone from about 1 or 2%of the market 15 years ago to about 20% today."

Admission is $5. For more information about this year's show, call Rogers at 503-651-2780.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Nature art dominates Sitka Art Invitational

The coastal retreat for serious artists has moved its annual group show to Oregon Contemporary, keeping the animal and plant theme. The Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, on the coast in Otis, Oregon, is holding its annual Art Invitational (Oct. 14-16). In north Portland for the first time. The show at Oregon Contemporary, the trendy NoPo gallery in Kenton, will host some of Oregon's best working artists and work that complies to Sitka's abiding theme: Nature. Sitka runs workshops, retreats and residencies all year in its gorgeous setting on Cascade Head, just north of Lincoln City. The works...
OTIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonanza, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Canby, OR
WWEEK

A Zupan’s Sits Empty and Unstable on Hayden Island

Dan Fischer, an Illinois lottery magnate, loves a good distressed asset. He certainly got one when he purchased Dotty’s, a chain of dozens of lottery delis, in 2007. After Nevada regulators caught the previous owner lying, Oregon’s lottery commissioner forced the sale of the immensely profitable franchise. Fischer grabbed it for $15 million, The Oregonian reported at the time.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit

LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Early morning earthquake picked up by ShakeAlert, PSU professor says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 4.4 magnitude earthquake Friday morning woke up thousands of Oregonians but also turned on the state’s new ShakeAlert system. ShakeAlert is an earthquake warning tool that went into operation last March. It doesn’t predict earthquakes but warns the public one is on the way after it initially erupts. Earthquake Geologist and Associate Professor at Portland State University, Ashley Streig, said ShakeAlert immediately began collecting data from seismic sensors across the state. A supercomputer collected the data and determined the strength and location of Friday morning’s earthquake. However, the strength was just shy of the 4.5 magnitude threshold needed to send out emergency alerts. Professor Streig said it’s a tool everyone on the West Coast should have turned on, especially for Portlanders, who live near three active fault lines that run through the middle of the city.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland teacher sets marathon record by running in costume

Hannah Holt covered 26.2 miles in Utah dressed as book during Dyslexia Awareness MonthHannah Holt is no stranger to marathons. She's completed at least 15 of them. But last Sunday, in Southern Utah's arid, hot terrain, the Portland teacher set a new world record for fastest marathon ever run while dressed as a book. Yes, there's a Guinness World Record for that. Holt, 41, ran the St. George Marathon in Southern Utah in a hand-made costume, dressed as the cover of her latest children's book, "A History of Underwear With Professor Chicken" to raise awareness of dyslexia. Holt is a...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ackerman School
kptv.com

NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Lake Oswego Review

Portland State football takes care of business against D2 Lincoln

QB Dante Chachere had six total touchdowns as the Vikings dominated from start to finish in the 48-6 win. Trib's take: Portland State football playing in a non-stressful game was welcomed change now six weeks into the season as the Vikings downed visiting Division II squad Lincoln, out of Oakland, California, 48-6. Those six points for Lincoln came on its final drive with the Vikings already up 48-0. After taking some lumps the first three games of the year against San Jose State, Washington and Montana, PSU got in the win column last week downing Northern Arizona, but it...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon wine maker cuts ties with Timbers, Thorns

In latest fallout over investigation showing abuse, mistreatment of players, Union Wine Company ends sponsorshipAs fiscal, political and community support for Portland's Thorns and Timbers soccer teams plummets in the wake of a damning investigative report, Union Wine Company is the latest to pull its sponsorship. In a statement, the Tualatin-based company said it's "profoundly concerned" by the findings in an independent report authored by former U.S. Attorney General, Sally Yates, on behalf of U.S. Soccer, calling the findings of harassment and inaction from team leadership "unacceptable." Yates's report was released Monday, Oct. 3. As reported earlier this week, the...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Gonzalez: City should use Providence Park to pressure Paulson

City Council candidate says values of Timber and Thorns owners not that same as the city that owns their stadium.The city of Portland should consider using its lease agreement with the Timbers and Thorns for Providence Park to pressure the teams' owner to resolve the sexual harassment issues revealed in the US Soccer investigation into the treatment of National Women's Soccer League players, City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez believes. Gonzalez made the suggestion during an endorsement interview with editorial board of the Portland Tribune on Friday, Oct. 7. His opponent, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, said owner Merritt Paulson should be...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy