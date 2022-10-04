Canby's Record Bonanza around the corner

The annual ode to music returns Oct. 16 with more than 60 vendors and plenty of memories

Four decades of musical joy will once again manifest among dealers, buyers and music lovers at Ackerman School in Canby.

The yearly ode to music memorabilia returns as the Record Bonanza gets set for its 39th show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at 350 SE 13th St. in Canby. And as always, nearly 100 years of music and music memorabilia will be up for sale, trade and enjoyment.

Organizer Don Rogers and his group will welcome hundreds of passionate music memorabilia buffs who will descend on Canby once again. The show will feature vinyl record dealers from four states, buyers from up and down the West Coast, the Midwest and even someone from Boston this year. In all, Rogers and his family have put on 45 shows in 39 years and Record Bonanza is Oregon's largest and oldest show.

"I'm really excited about this year's show," Rogers said. "I really enjoy putting it on. I'm chomping at the bit for this."

Record Bonanza was traditionally an April affair, but with pandemic restrictions kind of bouncing back and forth, he decided to wait until October 2021 to return. The new time slot worked well, so the show is staying put in October for a while.

Rogers said he expects 60-plus dealer tables for this year's show, which will have a "masks optional" policy in place. And once inside, music fans will find posters, sheet music, records and other memorabilia that will surely make a melomaniac's heart flutter.

"A lot of times, I'm not selling records, I'm selling memories — under 30. And they are buying vinyl. Vinyl has gone from about 1 or 2%of the market 15 years ago to about 20% today."

Admission is $5. For more information about this year's show, call Rogers at 503-651-2780.