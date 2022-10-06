ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Congressional Hopeful Gives Birth In Campaign Ad To Address State's Abortion Ban

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPeqG_0iNZf6pp00

A Louisiana congressional candidate addressed her state’s newly imposed abortion ban by unveiling a stirring ― and surprisingly intimate ― campaign ad.

In footage shared across her social media accounts Monday, Katie Darling can be seen being wheeled into a hospital while heavily pregnant. Moments later, the Democrat is shown going into labor and giving birth to a son.

“These days, I worry about storms that are stronger and more frequent because of climate change, about our kids’ underperforming public schools,” Darling, currently an account executive for a local tech company, says in the clip.

As for the state’s abortion ban, she adds: “We should be putting pregnant women at ease, not putting their lives at risk.”

Watch the “Katie Darling For Louisiana” ad below.

Louisiana outlawed abortion with very few exceptions in July, just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to eliminate federal abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade.

Speaking to The Washington Post , Darling said she and her husband considered leaving Louisiana after the abortion ban was enacted. Ultimately, the couple opted to say so that Darling could run for office instead.

“I wanted to share that this is real for me,” she told The Associated Press Wednesday. “I am literally the one hooked up to the machines and the IVs in the hospital bed, going through childbirth and nobody else should be deciding how I handle that.”

By Wednesday afternoon, the ad had been viewed more than 1 million times on Twitter alone. Darling has said that “99 percent” of the responses have been positive.

As numerous outlets have pointed out , however, her campaign faces an uphill battle in a district that’s been a Republican stronghold for 45 years. Currently, the 1st Congressional District ― which includes suburban New Orleans ― is represented by Steve Scalise , the Republican House minority whip. In 2020, he was reelected with 72% of the vote.

Darling, however, isn’t deterred.

“Sharing my birth definitely required some vulnerability, but I didn’t have reservations about it because I’m so committed to the cause,” she told The Cut . “Now is the time for us to stand together and to jump into these campaigns and into office so that our voices can be heard. Now is the time for us to show up and represent ourselves and each other in office.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 31

Angela
3d ago

Thankfully, she had a healthy baby. A lot of you do not understand that some babies are developing without brains, without hearts, without lungs and will not survive outside of the womb. Most married couples, when faced with such devastating news would elect to end such a pregnancy...an abortion.

Reply(2)
9
Jac
2d ago

The bottom line is abortion needs to be safe, legal and accessible for anyone who wants or needs one. Louisiana, it's about time you give women the right to decide what happens to their body (bodily autonomy) because it's OK to trust the women and doctors to make the best decision for the situation.

Reply
7
Vicky Thompson
3d ago

Well,Miss Darling,at least I will not vote for you, because I know where you stand,if murdering innocent babies is where you stand,I will never vote for you.

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

She was forced to travel 1,400 miles to abort a skull-less fetus. Now she has a message for lawmakers

A mother-of-three who found herself at the centre of America’s attack on abortion rights has spoken out against the lawmakers who are ignoring the toll on women, as she warned that many more lives are going to be put at risk.Nancy Davis found herself forced to travel 1,400 miles to New York earlier this month to have an abortion for a fetus with no skull and no chance of survival, after she was denied the procedure in her home state of Louisiana.She spoke out to The Independent on September 15 to share her ordeal and voice her frustration that the...
LOUISIANA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Trump-Backed Attorney General Candidate Wants To Stop Contraception From Entering The State

Ever since the Supreme Court callously undid 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, the writing’s on that wall for every Constitutional right that found its home in the penumbra of privacy. As written by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Texas woman who was staunch pro-lifer says she's now firmly pro-abortion, after she was forced to travel 10 hours and spend $3,500 to terminate longed-for baby who doctors said would die an hour after birth

A Texas woman says she's gone from being staunchly pro-life to firmly pro-abortion after being forced to travel out-of-state to terminate a longed-for pregnancy after being told the fetus would survive no more than an hour after birth. Kailee Lingo DeSpain, 29, together with her husband David, 31, had both...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Scalise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Election State#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Democrat#The U S Supreme Court#The Washington Post#The Associated Press
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.On her second day on the nine-member court, Justice Jackson argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – drafted in the bloody aftermath of the US Civil War – were written with the explicit purpose of providing equal opportunity and rights to formerly enslaved people.A long-standing perspective among conservative...
ALABAMA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

170K+
Followers
9K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy