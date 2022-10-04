Read full article on original website
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:08 EST on Sunday, 9 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1373, 1.74% up since the last session’s close. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.441% up from its trailing 14 days low of $1.11 and 1.379% down from its trailing 14 days high of $1.15.
EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:20 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is at 141.6000, 1.77% up since the last session’s close. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.179% up from its trailing 14 days low of $138.58 and 1.673% down from its trailing 14 days high of $144.01.
EUR/GBP Is 1% Down In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:07 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is at 0.8788, 1.73% down since the last session’s close. Regarding EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.408% up from its trailing 14 days low of $0.87 and 2.399% down from its trailing 14 days high of $0.90.
CBOE Over 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 16:10 EST on Friday, 7 October, CBOE (VIX) is at 31.50, 3.21% up since the last session’s close. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.29% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $28.56 and 2.47% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $30.74.
EUR/JPY Daily Chart May Show A Bearish Trend: 0.889% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/JPY trades at 142.88 as of the writing. This is below the opening price when the Asian session starts. FXStreet reported that Wednesday’s EUR/JPY price action closed at Tuesday’s close. It then hit a daily low of 142.44, before closing at 142.98. As shown on the EUR/JPY daily charts, traders should know that there is a bearish-harami chart pattern. If the EUR/JPY fails to break decisively in October, the EUR/JPY daily chart shows that the EUR/JPY 5 low of 142.44 may be a catalyst for more losses.
NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:24 EST on Friday, 7 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,720.68, 2.95% down since the last session’s close. Is NYSE FANG Index a Good Investment?. The NYSE FANG Index is an interesting high-growth basket of technology...
USD/CAD Inverted Head-and-Shoulers For The Hourly Chart: Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Due to some factors, the USD/CAD reduces two days of losses while rising almost 1% in New York. The USD/CAD trades at 1.3620 above the opening price. FXStreet reported that USD/CAD had solid support at 1.3500. This is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. It was 50-pips higher than the 20-day EMA. After plunging below the YTD high of 1.3800, FXStreet’s report said. The last few days have seen price action form a “tweezers bottom”, which means that the prices will likely rise. However, the flat slope of RSI suggests that prices might stabilize after falling from above-sold levels.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 3% Up In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 06:08 EST on Friday, 7 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at 12,482.51, 3.04% up since the last session’s close. Is DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Index a Good Investment?. The DAX is an index that measures the performance of German...
NASDAQ 100 Remains Hesitant: (NDX) Drops By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 7 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,181.73, 2.64% down since the last session’s close. If the jobs number is strong, people will start to extrapolate that the Federal Reserve will continue to...
Pound Sterling Saw A Slight Pause, But Continued To Advance Towards 1.1400: Slides By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – While the GBP/USD pair is feeling a slight selling pressure, it still aims to surpass the Tokyo session’s immediate barrier of 1.1400. Investors continue to hold long positions in risk-perceived currency pairs. Ten-year US Treasury yields are now above 3.75% after recovering from their decline. The S&P500 has not given up on its gains, and it is maintaining at high levels.
EUR/GBP Modest Intraday Gains But Lacks Follow Through Buying : 0.828% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – For the third consecutive day, the EUR/GBP currency cross saw some buying on Thursday. However, it maintained its intraday gains throughout the European session. The cross currently trades near the upper end of its daily trading range at mid-0.8700s and looks to continue the recovery from Tuesday’s nearly 3-week-low.
EUR/USD Continues To Rise Despite A Weaker USD And Approaches Parity : 0.783% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD gained even more during the American session, climbing to 0.9977. This was the highest weekly level. The EUR/USD is still at the top of the charts, with an increase of more than 150 points per day and 440 over last week’s lowest. FXStret reported that...
GBP/USD Falls Due To Fed Hawkishness, US NFP Is In Focus : 0.849% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD has seen a negative break in consolidation that was formed within a narrow range between 1.1145-1.1173 during the Tokyo session. Cable is currently hovering at Thursday’s low of 1.1112, and will likely decline towards the round-level cushion 111.00. As the S&P500 index builds a cushion following a downturn, risk-profile will be watching for new cues. The inventory adjustment will not be an accumulation, but distribution. It’s difficult to know at this point.
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.81% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 19:06 EST on Thursday, 6 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1395, 0.8104% down since the last session’s close. Is GBP/EUR Currency Pair a Good Investment?. The GBP/EUR currency pair shows a strong link between the two most important...
50 DMA Must Be Cleared By XAU/USD: (GC) Up By Over 3% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 20:50 EST on Wednesday, 5 October, Gold (GC) is at $1,729.90 and 3.66% up since the last session’s close. Gold price is fading its bullish momentum this Wednesday. As FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, 50 DMA appears a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls.
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, Canaan Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Canaan‘s pre-market value is already 4.61% down. Canaan’s last close was $3.47, 68.99% under its 52-week high of $11.19. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Canaan (CAN) rising 3.27% to $3.47. NASDAQ dropped 0.68% to $11,073.31,...
Tilray Stock Bullish Momentum With A 28.69% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Tilray (TLRY) jumping 28.69% to $3.84 on Thursday while NASDAQ fell 0.68% to $11,073.31. Tilray’s last close was $2.98, 78.64% below its 52-week high of $13.95. About Tilray. Tilray Brands, Inc. is involved in research, cultivation, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and...
NeuroMetrix Stock Went Up By Over 12% Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) jumped by a staggering 12.96% to $3.05 at 16:06 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 3.6% to $10,674.78, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, a very negative trend exchanging session today.
Novavax Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 9.05% to $16.44 at 14:26 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 3.59% to $10,676.26, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, a very negative trend exchanging session today.
AUD/USD Falls Due To Dovish RBA And Risk-off Impulse : 0.793% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – As risk aversion dominates, the AUD/USD falls for the second day in succession. The speculation that central bank would change after the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 25-bps dovish increase has faded. Fed policymakers stressed the importance of taming inflation. After hitting 0.6526 as the daily high, the AUD/USD traded at 0.6482.
