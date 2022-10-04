Pearl Dive Live: 'The Simpsons' guru Matt Groening designs dance

Portland company BodyVox has asked creators in other fields to work with them many times in the project.

BodyVox Dance, and founders Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland, have done a lot of cool things with their company over the years.

And, one of them has been the Pearl Dive Project.

The company kicks off its 25th season this week with what is now called Pearl Dive Live.

When starting the project, the co-founders posed questions to themselves: "What happens when artists and innovators, at the peak of their creativity, step outside their comfort zone and immerse themselves in an artistic craft they've never explored?" and "If they were to inspire a dance for BodyVox, what would it be?"

Well, it has been a success for such creatives to design dances, and this year the project features:

• Ludovico Einaudi, Italian pianist and composer.

• Lois Greenfield, American dance photographer.

• Matt Groening, creator of "The Simpsons," American cartoonist, writer, producer, and animator.

• Yiyun Li, Chinese-born writer and professor in the United States.

• Poison Waters, Portland-based American drag queen, personality and experience.

The limited series had five episodes and brought the Pearl Dive Project to a global virtual stage during the pandemic. Now, in Pearl Dive Live, the film episodes will be brought to life on stage in this new live production.

"We were so excited to work with all five of our collaborators. From Ludovico Einaudi in the mountains above Milan, to Yiyun Li, from her home in Princeton. We Zoomed with Matt Groening from his home in Santa Monica. We zoomed with photographer Lois Greenfield from New York City. And we worked with the incomparable Poison Waters in our studio in Portland (fully masked!)," Hampton said. "Each piece was a process of discovery that was filled with hard work and joy. We felt so fortunate to be productive throughout the pandemic shut down season, and we are thrilled to bring these pieces to life."

The shows take place 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 6-8, Thursdays-Friday, Oct. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 (mask required show) at BodyVox, 1201 N.W. 17th Ave.

Admission is $25-70.

For more: www.bodyvox.com.

