Pearl Dive Live: 'The Simpsons' guru Matt Groening designs dance

By Jason Vondersmith
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMYPw_0iNVuKZX00 Portland company BodyVox has asked creators in other fields to work with them many times in the project.

BodyVox Dance, and founders Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland, have done a lot of cool things with their company over the years.

And, one of them has been the Pearl Dive Project.

The company kicks off its 25th season this week with what is now called Pearl Dive Live.

When starting the project, the co-founders posed questions to themselves: "What happens when artists and innovators, at the peak of their creativity, step outside their comfort zone and immerse themselves in an artistic craft they've never explored?" and "If they were to inspire a dance for BodyVox, what would it be?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iNVuKZX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gtqa9_0iNVuKZX00 Well, it has been a success for such creatives to design dances, and this year the project features:

• Ludovico Einaudi, Italian pianist and composer.

• Lois Greenfield, American dance photographer.

• Matt Groening, creator of "The Simpsons," American cartoonist, writer, producer, and animator.

• Yiyun Li, Chinese-born writer and professor in the United States.

• Poison Waters, Portland-based American drag queen, personality and experience.

The limited series had five episodes and brought the Pearl Dive Project to a global virtual stage during the pandemic. Now, in Pearl Dive Live, the film episodes will be brought to life on stage in this new live production.

"We were so excited to work with all five of our collaborators. From Ludovico Einaudi in the mountains above Milan, to Yiyun Li, from her home in Princeton. We Zoomed with Matt Groening from his home in Santa Monica. We zoomed with photographer Lois Greenfield from New York City. And we worked with the incomparable Poison Waters in our studio in Portland (fully masked!)," Hampton said. "Each piece was a process of discovery that was filled with hard work and joy. We felt so fortunate to be productive throughout the pandemic shut down season, and we are thrilled to bring these pieces to life."

The shows take place 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 6-8, Thursdays-Friday, Oct. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 (mask required show) at BodyVox, 1201 N.W. 17th Ave.

Admission is $25-70.

For more: www.bodyvox.com.

Portland Tribune

Enhancements coming to Downtown Portland street plazas

A federal grant will support permanent features at Pride Plaza and create a new plaza linking food destinations.Recently awarded federal funding will support car-free street plazas in downtown Portland. The Portland Bureau of Transportation launched its Public Street Plazas program to spur economic recovery during the pandemic, creating pedestrian-centric plazas along 10 streets across the city. The street plazas are blocked off to motor vehicles and make space for people to walk freely between businesses, outdoor dining, community gatherings and public art. A grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will bring permanent enhancements to an existing street plaza —...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Woman found dead in downtown Portland park on Sunday

The identify of the victim will not be released until she is positively identified and her family is notified.Police are investigating a woman found dead in a downtown Portland park early Sunday. The name of the woman and the causes of death were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 7:17 a.m. on Oct. 9, Central Precinct officers responded to check on the welfare of a woman who was down in Lownsdale Square, located at 350 Southwest Salmon Street. It is directly across the street from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, which is adjacent to the...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

PBA: Auditor too cozy with anti-business activists

The Portland Business Alliance is now questioning a 2020 audit that focused on Downtown Clean & Safe.The Portland Business Alliance is accusing the Portland City Auditor's Office of allowing anti-business activist organizations to hijack a 2020 audit that criticized the lack of city oversight over Enhanced Service Districts, including the one served by Downtown Clean & Safe. That district is affiliated with the alliance and provides security, cleaning, business promotion, visitor information and other services in the downtown area. The Portland Tribune has confirmed the auditor's office had extensive contacts with activist organizations who want to abolish Downtown...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Inclusive storytime at Hillsboro Library sparks PSU program

Portland State University is creating a new program for students that borrows from the success of a Hillsboro program. An inclusive storytime program started at Hillsboro public libraries will serve as the inspiration for a new kind of instruction at Portland State University's College of Education. Melissa Pebly, a supervisor of PSU's special education department, says that Hillsboro's literacy program began in 2015, when it became apparent that families of children with disabilities were hesitant to join in at public storytime sessions at public libraries. "Librarians consistently reported low attendance of children who experience disabilities, especially those who have...
HILLSBORO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

