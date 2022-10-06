The remaining Try Guys scream in empty field amid Ned Fulmer infidelity scandal

The Try Guys have expressed some of their frustrations over the ongoing drama surrounding former member Ned Fulmer’s infidelity by yelling.

On Tuesday, a day after the group addressed the infidelity scandal in a video statement , the remaining Try Guys took to TikTok to candidly share their feelings.

In the video, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld walked into an empty field and began to scream at the top of their lungs. While Eugene Lee Yang was not there in person, he was present via FaceTime, according to the video.

After letting out their screams, the duo calmly walked back to the recording camera, at which point Yang took a sip from a mug of tea. “Thanks for watching,” Kornfeld concluded the video.

“What we wanted to say last week,” the group captioned the video on TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 5.1m times as of Wednesday.

In the comments under the video, fans of the group applauded the release of emotions, with one person claiming the yells likely felt “cathartic”.

“Very well said,” another person joked, while someone else wrote: “Let it all out, you’ve done really well.”

According to another viewer, the screams from the remaining members of the group were “absolutely a fair reaction”.

The latest video from The Try Guys comes after Habersberger, Kornfeld and Yang revealed in a video statement on Monday that Fulmer would no longer be working with the group after he admitted to cheating on his wife Ariel Fulmer with a colleague.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” Kornfeld began the YouTube video . In the nearly five-minute clip, the remaining cast members then revealed that they would be editing Fulmer out of future videos, a decision that they said “cost us lots of money,” but that they “stand by proudly”.

“There are several videos that we’ve deemed as fully unreleasable,” Kornfeld said. “You will never see them and that is due to his involvement. And that’s a decision that has cost us lots of money. We will not be able to recoup that money, but it’s a decision we stand by proudly.”

In that video, which was shared with the group’s nearly eight million YouTube subscribers, the men also said they had “no idea this was all going on” and expressed their shock and hurt over Fulmer’s actions.

The decision to cut ties with Fulmer came after the former Try Guys member admitted last week that he was involved in a “consensual workplace relationship”.

“I’m sorry for any pain that my action may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel,” he said in a statement. “The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I’m going to focus my attention.”

As for whether the remaining YouTubers have returned to filming, a clip shared to their Twitter account on Wednesday suggested they had -- it showed Habersberger making silly faces into a camera.

Them: I wonder how the guys are coping during all of this?



The guys: pic.twitter.com/GiraFbphYt — The Try Guys (@tryguys) October 5, 2022

“Them: I wonder how the guys are coping during all of this? The guys:” the caption read.

Fans also praised the amusing coping mechanism, with one person writing: “This is a perfectly healthy reaction,” while another said: “Better than all of us to be honest.”