A fire broke out at approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the Brush Lane Apartments in south Madras. The apartments, located across from the Dollar General, caught fire in one unit and spread through the roof. Residents reported seeing large flames coming out of one of the units. Jefferson County Fire and EMS arrived to find an active fire with heavy smoke coming from one unit. The other units were quickly evacuated, and fire progress was stopped quickly. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. At least one unit was significantly damaged, and many more face smoke damage. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the property management company and Best Care services. A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the residents, and can be found at Jefferson County Fire and EMS responded to the incident, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff, Madras Police and Redmond Fire and Rescue.

MADRAS, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO