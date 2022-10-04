ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

A million pounds and counting

A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Whitewater Park leash ban will stay put

The leash ban for surfers at the Bend Whitewater Park will stay in place. The safety rule went into effect after a teenage surfer died in an accident at the artificial wave back in April. During their board meeting this week, Bend Park and Recreation District members reviewed a river...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year

The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
REDMOND, OR
NEWStalk 870

The Last Blockbuster Video Store is in Bend, Oregon

I have an uneven relationship with Netflix. I remember when I signed up for my account over ten years ago; I had just graduated high school and my mind was blown by how many movies and television shows were just waiting for me to stream. After the dust had settled a few years later, I started to build my personal movie collection.
BEND, OR
Bend, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Women, children prioritized for new Bend 20-unit outdoor shelter

The Bend City Council has approved a three-year agreement with Central Oregon Villages to develop and operate a 20-unit temporary outdoor pallet shelter on Bend’s eastside. The City announced the move late Wednesday night on Twitter. The shelter will be located at the corner of Bear Creek Road and...
BEND, OR
kptv.com

E-bike battery causes fire in Bend home

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The battery of an electric bicycle caused a fire in the garage of a home in Bend, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. The resident of the house on Delaware Avenue plugged his e-bike into a garage wall outlet to charge before going out to dinner. Just before 6:30 p.m., the neighbor called 911 after hearing the fire alarm.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023

The Bend Park and Recreation District and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council said Thursday they are set to begin a construction and river restoration project aimed at serving as a model for balancing recreational access and habitat protection and improvement. The post Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday

The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure  on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Fire burns through apartment complex in south Madras

Apartments on Brush Lane catch fire early Thursday morning - cause under investigation A fire broke out at approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the Brush Lane Apartments in south Madras. The apartments, located across from the Dollar General, caught fire in one unit and spread through the roof. Residents reported seeing large flames coming out of one of the units. Jefferson County Fire and EMS arrived to find an active fire with heavy smoke coming from one unit. The other units were quickly evacuated, and fire progress was stopped quickly. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. At least one unit was significantly damaged, and many more face smoke damage. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the property management company and Best Care services. A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the residents, and can be found at A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Jefferson County Fire and EMS responded to the incident, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff, Madras Police and Redmond Fire and Rescue. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
REDMOND, OR

