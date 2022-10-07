Read full article on original website
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning.
Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida Panhandle 4 years ago
Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle four years ago, becoming one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S.
Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region this week.
Deadly red tide feared to return following Hurricane Ian
Many Floridians remember the mounds of dead fish lining beaches and signs warning beachgoers to keep out of the water thanks to a two-year-long red tide outbreak after Hurricane Irma. Now, one environmental engineer fears a repeat after Hurricane Ian.
'It was in his blood': Beloved coach inspires family to survive after Hurricane Ian took everything
Faith, family, Fogarty and football. It’s the four things that Hurricane Ian could not destroy for a retired Florida preschool teacher.
Earthquakes along Pacific not a precursor to a large event in California, experts say
Recent quakes in Taiwan, Mexico and California are not related
Southeast enters peak king tide flood season
Higher tides can lead to ‘sunny day’ flooding of roadways and low-lying areas.
Marco Island landmark Dome Home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
It was the Dome Home of legend and lore on an island that is the gateway to the 10,000 Islands. "They were a bucket list item," remarked a tourist on the Facebook site "RIP Dome Home Cape Romano Marco Island." The famous domes succumbed to the sea during Hurricane Ian.
'If you don't laugh, you'll cry': Florida man struggles after restaurant gutted by Hurricane Ian
Kyle Sherman's life changed forever when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, but he vows to reopen the restaurant that was his livelihood before the storm destroyed it.
Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 as search and recovery operations continue
The death toll from Hurricane Ian is climbing as additional fatalities have been reported in Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Cuba, bringing the total to at least 101 people.
When will power be turned back on? Full restoration from Hurricane Ian could take months
Utility companies in Florida are working around the clock to restore power, but officials warn the task may take weeks to even months to complete in the hardest-hit areas.
'We're alive': Woman rescues elderly parents from flooded home during Hurricane Ian
Floridians sift through the flood-soaked rubble of their homes after Ian barreled through the Sunshine State nearly two weeks ago.
Fort Myers church becomes symbol of hope for those suffering from Hurricane Ian
A Fort Myers church has become a symbol of hope for many impacted by a cataclysmic storm that ripped through the coastal communities of Southwest Florida.
Hold on to your hats: Giant dust devil sweeps across Arkansas farm
Vanishing just as quickly as it appeared, an agricultural consultant recorded a dust devil towering above an Arkansas farm as it kicked up debris.
Watch: Pixy the pig among animals plucked from Hurricane Ian's floodwaters in Florida
Teams have been scouring Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed into the region last week, looking for people who survived the storm. There is one team, though, that has been searching for animals trapped in the aftermath.
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
Lee County School District teams up with Miami Dolphins to distribute supplies in the wake of Hurricane Ian
North Fort Myers High School, like many other schools in Southwest Florida, has been unable to reopen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm at the end of September, but that doesn't mean the campus isn't active.
Astronaut on ISS spots Florida’s muddy wounds left by Hurricane Ian
Not only did Hurricane Ian push in several feet of water during a catastrophic storm surge last week, but the storm dumped well over a foot of rain across a wide swath of Central and North Florida.
What is a Rex block? This stubborn pattern is creating wacky weather in the West
October rain in L.A. and record heat in Seattle. What’s with the upside-down weather on the West Coast? Blame it on the Rex block.
'Their lives are never going to be the same': Floridians begin difficult task of recovering from Ian
A dishwasher, a car title with no car, closet shelves – those are just a few of the belongings lining a street in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
