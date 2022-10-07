ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truss ‘accepted campaign help’ from ex-minister despite harassment claims

By Anna Isaac
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago


Liz Truss accepted help during her leadership campaign from a former government minister accused of sexual harassment, No 10 sources claim.

The prime minister not only knew about the allegations, officials said, but suggested that he might make a return to serve in her government.

The politician, who denies any wrongdoing, initially tried to settle the matter informally with a letter of apology to the woman before reaching a financial settlement in the summer.

A second official has also claimed that the minister, who was part of Boris Johnson’s government, made harassing comments to her, which he also denies.

Claims of his links to Ms Truss come at the end of a difficult Tory conference for the prime minister and put further pressure on her refusal to appoint a parliamentary ethics adviser after Mr Johnson scrapped the role earlier this year.

She dismissed calls to do so, saying during her campaign that she knew the “difference between right and wrong”.

The Independent understands that the former minister provided some support behind the scenes for the Truss leadership campaign despite her being aware of the allegations, according to two No 10 officials.

She was among a clutch of cabinet members, including Mr Johnson, who were told informally of allegations, sources said. No formal investigation was carried out.

The ex-minister is alleged to have made inappropriate remarks to the civil servant, who subsequently complained. Senior officials reviewed the comments and decided that an investigation was not warranted.

The alleged victim was unable to turn to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) as the incident took place in the context of ministerial work, whereas the ICGS can only investigate allegations of misconduct committed “by and against any member of the parliamentary community on the parliamentary estate, or elsewhere, as long as it is related to their parliamentary work”.

After her efforts to secure an investigation proved unsuccessful, the alleged victim went on to threaten legal action against the former minister.

The out-of-court financial agreement did not include an admission of wrongdoing by the ex-minister, it is understood.

A second official, who had worked with the former minister, told The Independent they were aware of the allegations and had also been subject to inappropriate remarks.

She said “it was important that people understand that this isn’t a one-off” in terms of his alleged behaviour.

No 10 declined to comment last night, saying the matter relates to Ms Truss’ leadership bid. Spokespeople for Ms Truss did not respond to a request for comment.

Concerns about inappropriate behaviour swirled around Westminster during Mr Johnson’s premiership amid fears it was going unchecked.

The handling of allegations involving MP Chris Pincher, the former minister accused of groping young men at a private members club, was the final straw in the former PM’s protracted downfall.

Rejecting calls for an ethics adviser, Ms Truss told a Conservative leadership hustings in August that she would “ensure the correct apparatus is in place so that people are able to whistleblow” – but union bosses fear that, without a figurehead, it will be “difficult” for victims of misconduct, especially civil servants, to seek justice.

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents thousands of civil servants, said: “By choosing not to appoint an independent ethics adviser, Liz Truss appears to show the same indifference to ministerial misconduct as her predecessor.”

A spokesperson for the PCS added that there was a “lack of willingness” under Mr Johnson’s administration to investigate allegations of ministerial misconduct, “making it difficult for victims to speak out and ensure disciplinary action was taken”.

Last week, the ICGS dropped a complaint made against Mr Pincher because the incident did not occur on the parliamentary estate. At least one of the alleged victims has lodged an appeal, according to reports.

Sources in a range of roles across Westminster have said that there is often little effective recourse for alleged victims. One said that there was often “a choice between speaking out and pushing for something to be done, or holding onto your career”. Others have warned of a culture of cover-ups when it comes to ministerial misconduct.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards said it “has no authority to investigate complaints about how government ministers carry out their ministerial responsibilities”.

Labour’s Jess Phillips, who has advocated for greater transparency in handling complaints across Whitehall, said there was a “clear gap in the systems for civil servants working with ministers”.

This article was updated on 7 October 2022 to clarify that the complainant was unable to turn to the ICGS because the alleged incident took place in the context of ministerial work.

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
Liz Truss accused of ‘betraying’ renters as no-fault eviction ban could be ditched

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of betraying renters over plans that could see a promised ban on no-fault evictions ditched and affordable home requirements dropped.Labour and housing campaigners were quick to hit out at a report detailing Tory plans to drastically reform housing regulations.One of the most eye-catching proposals would see some developers handed an exemption from building affordable homes, as well as plans to scrap some environmental protections, according to The Times.The paper also reported that expected legislation prepared by former levelling up secretary Michael Gove to ban no-fault evictions could be shelved.Matthew Pennycook, Labour’s shadow housing minister,...
Liz Truss
Jess Phillips
Boris Johnson
Tory chair apologises for telling struggling people to just ‘get better-paid job’

Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has apologised for his remarks calling on struggling Britons to “go out there and get that new job”.The senior Tory admitted he regretted his “clumsy” comments was he grilled on his remarks during interviews on Thursday – insisting he understood how hard people worked.Mr Berry told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “People know that when their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary or higher wages, go out there and get that new job.”Asked about the remarks on Times Radio, he said: “I do think my...
Public backs higher immigration to deliver growth, Cabinet minister insists amid split

The public backs higher skilled immigration if it will deliver economic growth, a Liz Truss ally has insisted, amid a Cabinet split on the crucial issue.Nadhim Zahawi called for looser rules to allow in more engineers to deliver infrastructure projects and backed high numbers of international students – both criticised by Suella Braverman, the home secretary.“International students are a plus and really positive for our universities and our communities,” the Cabinet Office minister said.The prime minister’s self-declared “chief operating officer” added: “Let’s look at gigabit broadband. We need more engineers who can splice the actual technology together to deliver...
Ex-minister Lord Frost warns Liz Truss not to cave in to Brussels' demands just to solve Northern Ireland Brexit row despite admitting impasse had led to 'fragile' relationship with the EU

Lord Frost fired a warning shot at Liz Truss over Northern Ireland today, warning the Prime Minister not to cave in to EU demands to solve the ongoing post-Brexit trade row. Frost, who led UK negotiations with Brussels ahead of quitting the bloc, hit out as he faced peers this afternoon.
Kwasi Kwarteng will bring forward fiscal plan to Halloween in another U-turn

Kwasi Kwarteng will bring forward the government’s medium-term fiscal plan from November to the end of October following calls to reassure the markets, it has emerged.The chancellor said in a letter to Mel Stride, Tory chairman of the Treasury select committee, that the spending and borrowing plan would be announced on 31 October – rather than 23 November as promised.The Treasury confirmed the move to bring forward the publication of the financial strategy – and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) assessment of government plans – to Halloween.Bowing to pressure in his letter to Mr Stride, Mr Kwarteng said...
King Charles III won't attend COP27 after Truss reportedly 'objected'

King Charles III will not travel to next month's United Nations climate summit in Egypt, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday, after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss reportedly "objected" to the keen environmentalist attending. But the plan has been axed after Truss -- who was appointed prime minister by the late queen just two days before the latter died -- opposed it during a personal audience with Charles at the palace last month, the newspaper said.
Truss call for Scottish nuclear power is to make up for UK mistakes – Swinney

Calls for more nuclear energy in Scotland are to “to make up for the failure of energy policy in the United Kingdom”, John Swinney will tell SNP members on Sunday.John Swinney will use his address to the SNP conference in Aberdeen to talk up Scotland’s energy capabilities.The Prime Minister previously told the BBC she wanted to work with the Scottish Government on nuclear power.We need no lectures from Liz Truss about security of energy supplyJohn SwinneyThe Deputy First Minister is expected to tell SNP members: “Scotland is a nation rich in energy resources.“We have a plentiful supply of clean, green,...
‘Dystopian soundbites’: Tory minister under fire for suggesting tax cuts for women who have more children

A Conservative Party minister has been accused of reeling off “right-wing dystopian soundbites” for suggesting a policy to encourage women to have more children to boost the UK labour force.Campaigners condemned the policy, which an unnamed Tory MP suggested to The Sun on Sunday in a weekend story headlined “Bonk for Britain”.The minister argued the policy would boost the UK economy by following the lead of Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s far-right populist nationalist prime minister.“Look at the labour shortages we are suffering from,” the “Top Tory” told the tabloid. “We need to have more children. The rate keeps falling. Look at...
Liz Truss ‘lost in denial’, says Keir Starmer as PM claims she won’t cut public spending

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Liz Truss of being “lost in denial”, as the prime minister was jeered in the Commons for claiming she had “protected” the UK economy.Ms Truss also claimed at PMQs that the government would not have to cut public spending – despite the market chaos sparked by the borrowing spree set out in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.Asked by the Labour leader whether she would keep her Tory leadership campaign promise not to cut public spending, Ms Truss replied: “Absolutely.”Despite fears of fresh austerity to address the black hole in public finances, the PM claimed...
Full exchange: Keir Starmer accuses Liz Truss of being ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil

Sir Keir Starmer accused Liz Truss of being “lost in denial”, as the prime minister stood at the despatch box for the first Prime Minister’s Questions since the mini-Budget sparked economic turmoil.The Labour leader pressed the PM on what he labelled a “kamikaze” budget, while Ms Truss responded by asking Mr Starmer why he had “refused” to confirm whether he supports the government’s energy price guarantee.“Lost in denial... No wonder investors have no confidence in her government,” Sir Keir said as MPs jeered in the House of Commons.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
‘Were you putting profit before principle?’: Maggie Haberman accused of withholding information on Trump for her book

Maggie Haberman has been accused of withholding information concerning former President Donald Trump for her new book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.Zeinab Badawi of BBC Radio asked the New York Times journalist if she had put “profits before principles”. Speaking on Sunday, Ms Badawi asked Ms Haberman why she hadn’t reported information included in the book concerning Mr Trump’s refusal to accept his 2020 election loss. She writes in the book that Mr Trump learned of his defeat, but said he would refuse to leave the White House. “I’m just not...
Liz Truss to face MPs after mini-budget wreaks financial chaos

The Prime Minister faces MPs on Wednesday for the first time since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43 billion mini-budget tax giveaway unleashed chaos in the financial markets.Tories have returned to Westminster in a restive mood following the break for the party conferences, with their ratings tanking in opinion polls and economists questioning whether Mr Kwarteng’s plans are sustainable.There was further turmoil on Tuesday after the Bank of England announced that its emergency support operation to protect pension funds would end this week.Earlier, the Bank intervened for the second time in a many days to buy up Government bonds, warning of a...
Liz Truss deserves ‘benefit of the doubt’ after sparking market turmoil, JP Morgan chief says

Liz Truss should be “given the benefit of the doubt”, the head of investment banking giant JPMorgan Chase has said after the prime minister brought the UK to the brink of financial crisis during her first month in office.Despite many regarding Ms Truss as having potentially got off to the worst start in No 10 in modern history, Jamie Dimon – the chief executive of the largest investment bank in the US – said that new governments “always have issues”.“I would like to see the new prime minister, the new chancellor, be successful,” Mr Dimon told CNBC during the Techstars conference...
PM Liz Truss warns against ‘drift’ in Brexit negotiations with the EU

The Government will “have to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill” without a “negotiated solution with the EU”, the Prime Minister has said.Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Liz Truss told MPs in the Commons “we can’t allow the situation to drift”.Her comments came as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the outcome of the UK’s negotiations with the EU “must reflect the objectives outlined by the Government” in the proposed legislation.Raising the issue at PMQs, he said: “Does the Prime Minister agree with me in welcoming the renewed negotiations with the European Union about the Northern Ireland Protocol?“That the...
EXPLAINER: What caused UK's economic crisis and what's next?

Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month promising to reenergize the British economy and put the nation on a path to “long-term success.” Instead, her tenure so far has been marred by turmoil as mortgage rates soared, the pound fell to record lows and chaos in bond markets threatened the country’s financial stability.While Truss came to power at a difficult time — facing a cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — her decision to announce 105 billion pounds ($116 billion) of tax cuts and spending increases without providing details on...
