406mtsports.com
Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier
KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
406mtsports.com
Butte faces tough road test at Glacier on Friday
After falling to Western division co-leader Capital on a rainy, messy Friday night in Helena, the Butte Bulldogs (3-3, 2-2 AA Western) look to keep pace in division playoff chase as they travel to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack (3-3, 1-3 AA Western). Butte’s visit to Capital was...
montanasports.com
Wilson trifecta: Polson QB smashing state records with siblings by his side
POLSON — Coming into the 2022 season, the question of Jarrett Wilson breaking records wasn't a matter of if or how, but rather by how much. The Polson High School senior has been a human highlight reel for the Pirates over the last two years at quarterback, and coming into year three, he's picked up right where he left off as he's helped guide the Pirates to a 6-0 start after they made the Class A semifinal round a season ago.
montanakaimin.com
UM adds second Monte due to increased demand
The University of Montana’s beloved bear mascot, Monte, has become a staple of the Missoula community, and all the requests for Monte to appear at businesses or events is too much for just one bear to handle. The University has begun tryouts for a second suited bear, including one...
U.S. Air Force fighter jets take to the skies over Bigfork
Two U.S. Air Force fighter jets flew over Bigfork's football field on Friday marking the first flyover in over a decade for a high school event.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Steven Yurosko
Steven Yurosko, 67, died June 15, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
NBCMontana
Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
bozemanmagazine.com
Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
mtpr.org
Wildlife officials relocate two grizzlies from the Bitterroot Valley
State wildlife officials say two grizzly bears were trapped and removed from the Bitterroot Valley this week. The two sub-adult grizzlies were captured between Florence and Lolo, radio collared and relocated to the neighboring Sapphire Mountains. The pair had spent time in the area since early August when they first...
Juliana Olivia “Sweet Pea” Marengo
Juliana Olivia “Sweet Pea” Marengo, age 19, passed away due to complications of lymphoma at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. She was born the daughter of Sarah Marengo and Jaime Funes. She was raised in Bridgeport, Ct., until she was 7 years old. She grew up in a small house filled with lots of love. In 2010, Sweet Pea and her family moved back to Polson where she fell in love with the mountains and the vast beauty of Jehovah’s creation. Juliana graduated with honors from Polson High School in 2020. She studied wildlife biology at Montana...
From the Milk to the Missouri, Canada to Great Falls
I got to catch up with a number of great Montana lawmakers this week as I travelled from Billings, to Great Falls, to Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Kalispell. In Great Falls alone we caught up with lawmakers from HD 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26- maybe more. Before we kicked...
montanakaimin.com
From the garages of Great Falls comes Missoula’s new rock sensation
Growing up in the heart of Big Sky Country, the three-piece rock band sensation Supersport got its start playing punk rock in the humble garages of Great Falls. A post-industrial flat spot in the dead center of Montana, Great Falls doesn’t seem like a place for rock, let alone punk rock.
Legals for October, 6 2022
CLINTON J. FISCHER LAW OFFICE, P.C. Professional Center Building P.O. Box 879 Polson, MT 59860 Telephone: (406) 883-4395 Attorney for Petitioner CAUSE NO. DV-22-156 MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY IN RE THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF LEIGH ANN KENNING, NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME Petitioner, PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT Petitioner, Leigh Ann Kenning, has petitioned the District Court for the Twentieth Judicial District for a change of name from Leigh Ann Kenning to Rebecca Leigh Allen, and the hearing on the Petition for Change of Name will be heard by a...
Polson company brings indy film to Montana theaters
An independent film shot in Montana will screen at theaters across the state thanks to a local distribution deal for Rob Grabow’s “The Year of the Dog.” Grabow’s film was a passion project, and he was thrilled to see it resonate with the Polson-based distributor Nova Vento Entertainment. The film had a budget of under $250,000, and was shot primarily in southeast Montana — including Paradise Valley, Livingston and Bozeman. Grabow, who wrote and acted in the film, explained that there were some challenges to filming over only a few weeks. However, he said a “phenomenal cast” proved easy to work with when...
Barbara Atzert Bretzke
Barbara Atzert Bretzke, 97, from Mesa, AZ and Polson passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Polson. She was born on July 3, 1925, in St. Albans, Long Island, New York to Frank Jr. and Inez Atzert. She grew up on Long Island and enjoyed sports, playing kick the can, hand ball, basketball, skating and swimming. Other interests as a young girl were tap, ballet, dance, and piano. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in St. Albans. As a young lady, she met a First Lt. Lou Enlow Bretzke, who was attending the United States...
Running room for puppy paws
The thing about small dogs is that they seem to appear as puppies well into adulthood. Many, if not most, remain frisky and needing of some running room into old age. They need some space to play out their zoomies and they need a place to socialize with other small dogs. Several years ago, Polson put in a dog park at the big bend that runs into Back Road and many dog owners have enjoyed taking their dogs to this park. The park is wonderful for larger dogs that like to roam on a hillside or take a swim in the...
CSKT Division of Fire to conduct prescribed burns
With the summer wildfire season winding down, firefighting crews and leadership from the CSKT Division of Fire will shift their focus to prescribed burning operations this month. Pending favorable conditions, prescribed burn operations could take place as soon as next week, according to Division of Fire officials. 251 acres of broadcast and understory burns are planned at St. Mary’s 4 miles southeast of St. Ignatius, and 292 acres of understory burns are planned at Dog Lake 5 miles southwest of Hot Springs. Pile burning is planned at 17 areas across 7,169 acres. Prescribed burning operations will only be conducted if conditions are favorable. Favorable...
Polson Senior Center calendar
Welcome to fall, with a hunter's full moon on Sunday, Oct. 9. The days are getting shorter and cooler. “It’s Svedder vedder. Ya, sher, you betcha”, as my Norse immigrant ancestors used to say. Only 73 or so days until winter, in case you were counting. The Polson Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Lunch is available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Call: 406-883-4735, Email: polsonseniorcenter@gmail.com; Mail or visit us at 504 3rd Ave. E. ACTIVITIES Bowling: Fun league, pay by the day. Non-sanctioned, no-tap, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. weekly. Bridge: Tuesday and Friday:...
