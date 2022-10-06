ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news - live: Audio released of Trump taking credit for saving Ron DeSantis’s campaign

By Maroosha Muzaffar,John Bowden and Johanna Chisholm
 6 days ago

Donald Trump claimed in newly-released audio that Ron DeSantis likely wouldn’t be governor at all had it not been for his endorsement, according to CNN.

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman shared the clip, a product of one of her interviews with Mr Trump, in which the ex-president can be heard saying: “He was at 3 per cent.”

“He came to me, he said, ‘I’d love your endorsement,’” the former president says. “I said, ‘Ron, you’re at 3 per cent. You can’t win.’ He said, ‘If you endorse me, I can.’”

Meanwhile, lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the Supreme Court to step in on the case surrounding the classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Legal experts have also spoken out strongly against Mr Trump after he filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, describing his case as “garbage” and “not worth the paper it’s written on”.

Attorneys representing the one-term president claim in the lawsuit that, “CNN’s campaign of dissuasion in the form of libel and slander against the Plaintiff has only escalated in recent months as CNN fears the Plaintiff will run for president in 2024.”

Comments / 430

He's TOAST
5d ago

3️⃣ Questions1.Why did you take those documents off of the White House property after you were no longer president and no longer an employee of the US government? 2.Where are the documents that belong in those folders that are marked classified that were found empty?3. You claim to have Declassified documents and you claim the FBI planted the documents. So did you declassify the documents before the FBI planted them or after the FBI planted them?

Reply(79)
214
Janet B
5d ago

Funny thing, Republicans supported Trump but it wasn't enough to get him re-elected. Had to be a problem with the candidate. Oh ya, he lies. A lot.

Reply(7)
164
marcel cort
5d ago

he'll take credit for anything, and yet he has the support of these norom people that follow him. I spelled it incorrectly so I don't get banned

Reply(2)
95
