EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham was carted off the field with an injury against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. Mangham appeared to take the brunt of a collision when he tackled Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson late in the first quarter. Mangham, a freshman, was put on a backboard and placed on the back of a cart, where Henderson gave him an encouraging tap. As the cart approached the tunnel, Mangham flashed a thumbs up for the cheering crowd. Henderson, who is from Bingham Farms, Michigan, has been playing a larger role with Ohio STate this season since standout safety Xavier Henderson was hurt in the season-opener.
