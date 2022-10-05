Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
auburntigers.com
A matter of trust: Auburn specialists share bond on, off field
AUBURN, Ala. – It’s a matter of trust. To perfect the precision needed to properly snap, hold and kick requires hundreds of hours of practice, but beyond the mechanics of doing it over and over – until you can’t get it wrong – it all comes down to trust.
auburntigers.com
Truckin' with the Tigers: Georgia
We're back this year with a new installment of "Truckin' with the Tigers." Senior writer Jeff Shearer will give fans a look behind the curtain this season as he tags along with Auburn football for road games. After five straight home games, the Tigers are making their first road trip...
auburntigers.com
Softball treks to Alabama State for fall showdown
AUBURN, Ala. – With the fall exhibition season at its midway point, Auburn softball preps for its next road challenge as the Tigers make the short trip to Montgomery to face Alabama State on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m. CT. Alabama State marks the second Division...
auburntigers.com
Auburn Women dominate Vanderbilt for first win of the Season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Head coach Ryan Wochomurka's second season at the helm of the Auburn Swim and Dive program could not have started in a better fashion. Dominant wire to wire, the Tiger Women toppled Vanderbilt 185-56. Wochomurka's crew made an immediate statement in the 200 medley relay. WhileDaisy Platts, Anastasia Makarova, Lexie Mulvihill and Claudia Thamm put together the winning effort of 1:39.94, Auburn relays grabbed first through fourth in the opening event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five reasons Auburn football can beat Georgia
Here are five reasons why the Tigers escape the Bulldogs with a win.
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball returns to the Plains to host rival Georgia
AUBURN, Ala. – Looking to bounce back after its first loss of the season, Auburn Volleyball plays host to rival Georgia for a pair of matches over the weekend. Akasha Anderson and Jackie Barrett did a little bit of everything in Wednesday's match at LSU. Both recorded double-doubles, the fifth of the season for Anderson and fourth for Barrett.
auburntigers.com
In her own words: Spring 2022 PNC Achiever Ashley-Sinclair Curtis
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's golfer Ashley-Sinclair Curtis was named the female recipient of the Spring 2022 PNC Achievers Award and honored on the field prior to the Penn State game. The award is given out to student-athletes based on their well-rounded achievement through leadership, academic success, community engagement and in competition.
auburntigers.com
No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8
BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
RELATED PEOPLE
auburntigers.com
Auburn tabs Jeff Whitehead Senior Associate AD for Compliance
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn has named Jeff Whitehead its Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance, Interim Athletics Director Rich McGlynn announced Thursday. Whitehead has more than a decade of experience in compliance, including the last eight years at the University of South Carolina, where he was the Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Services since 2018.
auburntigers.com
Arseneault and Ansari take another doubles win at ITA All-American Championships
CARY, N.C – The Auburn doubles team of Ariana Arseneault and Carolyn Ansari earned their third straight doubles victory on Saturday. The Tiger duo defeated California's Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm 6-3, 6-4 for their sixth doubles win of the fall. "Watching Ariana [Arseneault] and Carolyn [Ansari] compete with...
Opelika-Auburn News
End of an era? Lanett tops LaFayette in possibly last rivalry game ever
In what may have been the final installment of the longtime rivalry, Lanett came up big. Lanett downed LaFayette 45-8 on Friday in the 52nd and possibly final meeting between the rivals. While some uncertainty looms over school consolidation, both teams treated Friday night’s meeting as a farewell to the...
auburntigers.com
Westry, Pearl Undergo Arthroscopic Knee Surgeries
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn freshman guard Chance Westry (Harrisburg, Pa.) and Head Coach Bruce Pearl both underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Thursday. Dr. James Andrews, Auburn University's chief orthopedic surgeon, was pleased with the outcome of both procedures to their right knees. Pearl will return to practice on Monday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
auburntigers.com
The Opening Drive: Auburn at Georgia
AUBURN, Ala. – Crowd noise blared through the speakers at Auburn's practice Wednesday. The Tigers are used to loud environments, having played five straight games at Jordan-Hare Stadium to open the season, but it's different when you go on the road. at Georgia. Oct. 8, 2022. 2:30 p.m. CT.
auburntigers.com
Men’s tennis completes play at ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. – Auburn's Tyler Stice qualified for the main draw event at the ITA All-American Championships, which began on Wednesday. Stice captured a victory over Geronimo Busleiman from Utah 7-5, 0-6, 6-4 in his first match on Wednesday. Busleiman is ranked 71st in the nation in singles. On Thursday, Stice fell to Texas' Eliot Spizzirri, who is ranked 35th in singles nationally, 6-0, 6-3.
Auburn Plainsman
What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?
With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
Albany Herald
Prep Football Round-Up: No. 6-ranked Dougherty rolls past Columbus, secures playoff spot
COLUMBUS - The No.6-ranked Dougherty Trojans (7-0) scored 41 points in the first half and then held off the Columbus Blue Devils to win 54-24 Friday night in Columbus. The win assures the Trojans a spot in the state playoffs with three regular-season games remaining. Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis completed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
collegeandmagnolia.com
How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs Georgia; Time, TV Channel, Weather
Game time: 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST - Saturday, October 8th, 2022. TV channel: CBS (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel, Sherree Burruss. Stream: Paramount Plus. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Partly cloudy,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's Mayor Gary Fuller's long and winding road to become a Southern Union graduate
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, a Southern Union alumnus, said the college has made and continues to make a significant difference in the community. Fuller started his college career in 1964 at Southern Union’s campus in Wadley. He attended the college until he moved to Tuscaloosa in 1967, two credits short of earning his associate's degree.
Opelika-Auburn News
One class, double credit: Local high schools team up with Southern Union for dual enrollment
Local high schools participate in dual enrollment programs with Southern Union and say it’s a great partnership. Opelika High School has offered dual enrollment classes at Southern Union since 2009. Katie Murray, the secondary curriculum coordinator and career tech director at OHS, works closely with the college to come...
Comments / 0