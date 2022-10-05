Read full article on original website
Elton John Purchased a Luxurious Treehouse in Lego-Shaped Glass Building & The Photos are Jaw-Dropping
Sir Elton John and his family are living the dream, in every sense of the term. Now it’s no secret that John is a big real estate buff, purchasing some lavish homes throughout the years. But his latest buy is truly a treasure. He is now the newest resident of King West’s upcoming King Toronto development, a LEGO-like building designed by architect Bjarke Ingels that’s making huge waves in the design world.
hunker.com
3D-Printed Objects Are Taking Over the Home Interior Space
This past January, IKEA Germany introduced Flamträd, a new collection of on-demand, 3D-printed home goods. A deviation from the brand's traditional flat-packed furniture and home accessories, the series features intricate lattice designs of posed hands and heads that can be mounted on the wall or arranged on a desk. The collection marks the brand's continued experimentation with 3D printing, which started with the 2020 collection Uppkoppla, a collaboration with the design company UNYQ on customizable gaming accessories.
I’m a DIY pro – my favorite Dollar Tree hidden gems, including dupes of Amazon gadgets that are $200 less
AFTER so much searching and spending on Amazon, you've got to ask yourself: are there better and cheaper options out there?. YouTube's DIY pro Kathryn argued there are, and they're Dollar Tree's hidden gems that could save you $200. While Amazon has its winning deals and unique finds, $1.25 items...
hunker.com
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Is the Best Time to Buy These 5 Items
In case you missed it, Amazon announced that the Prime Early Access Sale is kicking off on Tuesday, October 11, and it might be the most epic sale of the season. But the big question is: What should you buy? Well, in what might be the best timing ever, the Prime Early Access Sale is Amazon's official jump-start to the holiday shopping season, and we got the inside scoop on exactly what to buy this time around.
hunker.com
DIY Fortune Teller Shadow Box
Step into our lair and behold a bewitching DIY shadow box outfitted with items straight from a fortune teller's altar. All at once magical and mystical, it offers an unexpected twist on traditional Halloween decor. And you don't have to possess any spellbinding skills to make one either, since it comes together in just five easy steps. We can see into the future and predict it will cast a stylish spell over your space — even if you leave it out all year long.
Allrecipes.com
Why Is The Internet Obsessed With IKEA's Newest Kitchen Product?
IKEA, home to our favorite furniture and Swedish meatballs, and now, our new kitchen organization obsession. Yes, IKEA has stepped up its kitchen products and one in particular has caught the eye of the internet and is taking TikTok — and seemingly the whole internet — by storm.
Why You Should Buy Lululemon's Viral Everywhere Belt Bag (While It's in Stock)
Chances are, you're highly familiar with Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag ($38). The versatile wardrobe essential is quite literally famous on social media, particularly TikTok and Instagram. It's become so popular that it's nearly impossible for the brand to keep it in stock. What's more, countless brands have come out with lesser-price dupes to keep up with the crossbody hype. That's all to say, though, that the Everywhere Belt Bag is still highly sought-after, and I completely understand why. Although it sells out often, be sure to check for restocks. If you can't wait that long, the Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag ($58) is a cozy alternative! Ahead, I break down everything you need to know about the popular bag — and why you need it in your life too.
hunker.com
Costco Tips, Aromatherapy, & Design Games: September 2022 Hunker Podcast Recap
Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes. On the Being Home With Hunker podcast in September, aromatherapist Amy Galper shared advice on how to use essential oils and aromatherapy in our homes; Jill Wilson, founder of Robin Games, discussed her new interior design mobile game called PLAYHOUSE; Anna Gragert, the senior lifestyle editor at Hunker divulged very interesting tips and secrets about Costco; and we published an episode celebrating the fact that the Being Home With Hunker podcast turned one.
domino
Drew Barrymore’s New 5-in-1 Appliance Is Here to Banish Countertop Clutter
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When Drew Barrymore launched her Beautiful kitchenware line last year, she changed the countertop game. Seemingly inspired by the sage cabinet trend, her debut collection, which touted a double-basket air fryer and a two-slice touch-screen toaster, proved that small appliances can be colorful, functional, and affordable. Now the actor and Flower Home founder may be giving the Crock-Pot some competition with a tool that makes food prep easier, especially in tight quarters. The new 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet eliminates the need for a bunch of individual hands-off products that tend to clutter up your kitchen. This one practically does it all.
