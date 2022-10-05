ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

nippertown.com

Jamey Johnson Brings the Country to Frog Alley

SCHENECTADY – Tomorrow, October 9, Nippertown-area country music lovers will descend on Frog Alley Brewing, as they bring recent Grand Ole Opry inductee Jamey Johnson to their stage. Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” according to the Washington Post. He...
SCHENECTADY, NY
nippertown.com

Confetti Fest XVIII Showcases Four Short Plays

ALBANY – On Thursday, October 6, this reviewer was privileged to attend the preview of Confetti Stage’s presentation of four short plays. Confetti Fest, now in its 18th installment, provides local playwrights a chance to showcase their work and get the feedback only a live audience can provide. And this installment was quite the showcase, indeed.
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

The Egg Announces Return of Family Wonders Performance Series

ALBANY – The Egg has announced that its Family Wonders performance series will return in 2023 with a mix of dance, music, theatre, puppets and pets. In an effort to make the shows as affordable as possible for families across the region, adults are admitted free when accompanied by a child (limited to one adult per child).
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

Dead & Company’s Final Tour to Play SPAC, June 17-18

SARATOGA SPRINGS – DEAD & COMPANY has announced its 2023 summer tour, which will include two dates at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, on June 17-18. The band – Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – will perform two sets of music drawing from the Grateful Dead’s historic catalog of songs. The highly-anticipated 2023 summer tour, produced by Live Nation, will be the band’s final tour since forming in 2015.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
95.3 Big Kat

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Kathy Mattea
Chris Smither
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga International Flavorfeast Returns on Saturday, Oct. 8

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The seventh annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The popular local food festival marks its returns after a two-year pandemic hiatus. During the event attendees may travel the streets of downtown Saratoga Springs and experience a feast...
Hot 99.1

Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady

A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: October 7 - October 13, 2022

Eric LaFlamme sold property at 15 Sherwood Park Dr to Matthew Lotano for $290,000. Nicholas Trotta sold property at 55 Westside Dr to Richard Dominy for $359,000. Edward Lake sold property at 39 Lewis St to Nicholas Junkerman for $385,000. Michaels and Larway Holdings LLC sold property at 5 Summerhill...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
lbmjournal.com

Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation

According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
104.5 The Team

Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree

It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
ALBANY, NY
