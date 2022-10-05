Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Related
nippertown.com
Jamey Johnson Brings the Country to Frog Alley
SCHENECTADY – Tomorrow, October 9, Nippertown-area country music lovers will descend on Frog Alley Brewing, as they bring recent Grand Ole Opry inductee Jamey Johnson to their stage. Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” according to the Washington Post. He...
nippertown.com
Confetti Fest XVIII Showcases Four Short Plays
ALBANY – On Thursday, October 6, this reviewer was privileged to attend the preview of Confetti Stage’s presentation of four short plays. Confetti Fest, now in its 18th installment, provides local playwrights a chance to showcase their work and get the feedback only a live audience can provide. And this installment was quite the showcase, indeed.
nippertown.com
The Egg Announces Return of Family Wonders Performance Series
ALBANY – The Egg has announced that its Family Wonders performance series will return in 2023 with a mix of dance, music, theatre, puppets and pets. In an effort to make the shows as affordable as possible for families across the region, adults are admitted free when accompanied by a child (limited to one adult per child).
nippertown.com
Dead & Company’s Final Tour to Play SPAC, June 17-18
SARATOGA SPRINGS – DEAD & COMPANY has announced its 2023 summer tour, which will include two dates at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, on June 17-18. The band – Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – will perform two sets of music drawing from the Grateful Dead’s historic catalog of songs. The highly-anticipated 2023 summer tour, produced by Live Nation, will be the band’s final tour since forming in 2015.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
nippertown.com
Super 400 and Sean Matthew Whiteford to Perform “Led Zeppelin I” in Its Entirety, October 8th
COHOES – Presented by Guthrie/Bell Productions and Cohoes Music Hall, Super 400 and Sean Matthew Whiteford are set to perform Led Zeppelin’s classic first album in its entirety. A night filled with terrific music and artists, this event on Saturday, October 8th is sure to be one not to miss!
Dead & Company final tour dates include 2 Upstate NY concerts
The Grateful Dead members are going on tour with John Mayer one last time next summer. Dead & Company announced its final tour dates Thursday, including two Upstate New York concerts. The band will perform at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on Saturday, June 17, 2023, and Sunday, June 18, 2023; both shows begin at 7 p.m.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
RELATED PEOPLE
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga International Flavorfeast Returns on Saturday, Oct. 8
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The seventh annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The popular local food festival marks its returns after a two-year pandemic hiatus. During the event attendees may travel the streets of downtown Saratoga Springs and experience a feast...
Final Forecast! Upstate TV Icon Has Emotional Last Day On Channel 13
The man, the myth, the map, the mustache! Bob Kovachick has retired from Newschannel 13 in Albany after 35 years and we found a video of one of his first weather forecasts from back in 1988, just one month after he was hired. Check it out below!. I couldn't stop...
Participating restaurants announced for Troy’s ChowderFest
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. The participating restaurants and chowder they are serving have been announced ahead of the event.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady
A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: October 7 - October 13, 2022
Eric LaFlamme sold property at 15 Sherwood Park Dr to Matthew Lotano for $290,000. Nicholas Trotta sold property at 55 Westside Dr to Richard Dominy for $359,000. Edward Lake sold property at 39 Lewis St to Nicholas Junkerman for $385,000. Michaels and Larway Holdings LLC sold property at 5 Summerhill...
lbmjournal.com
Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation
According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree
It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best school districts, high schools in the Capital Region for 2023
Niche, a school and neighborhood review website, has released its 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. The website also released its school rankings specifially for the Albany area.
What NY team is the most popular in Albany?
From the Yankees to the Giants, have you ever wondered which NY franchise is the most popular in Albany? NY sports are one of a kind and highlight the pride fans and players have for the state and city of New York.
Miller’s Backyard BBQ gets permanent spot in Cohoes
Miller's Backyard BBQ is officially getting its own restaurant. The traveling catering business is moving into the former Pig Pit building at 1 Niver Street.
Saratoga Strike Zone plans ‘rum bucket bowling league’
"Making bad bowlers feel good." That's the goal of Saratoga Strike Zone's new Rum Bucket Bowling League, which comes complete with pizza and ice-cold drinks.
Comments / 0