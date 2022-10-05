ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

wmta.org

“Things to Do, Places to Go” Podcast 10/7/2022

You can get into the Halloween spirit by heading to the Krasl Art Center tomorrow, October 8th for their annual Flick or Treat event! From 11 am to 12:30 pm, join the center for Family Day and paint your own pumpkin, and help Krasl decorate their grounds for the evening’s film screening, where 10 silent films will be projected alongside live piano accompaniment from Dr. Larry Shanker! You’ll want to bring your blankets, chairs, and friends early to enjoy warm beverages and set up your spot. The silent films will begin showing at 7:30 pm and include classics such as The Haunted House with Buster Keaton, The Magic Mummy, and more! This event is the perfect way to start the spooky season with family friendly fun so be sure to come out and attend!
HOLLAND, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Is Olga’s Kitchen Closing their Woodland Mall Location?

-- CLICK! -- Without even trying to answer my question, they just hung up on me!. Since that time I've continue to see more posts that the rumor may be true. I posted the question on Facebook to find out if anyone had a definite answer to the rumors. On Friday morning, I received a comment from Shirley. She said received the following email from Erin from Olga's Support Team...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
wmta.org

Muskegon Museum of Art hosts Annual Appraisal Fair

The Muskegon Museum of Art will host an Appraisal Fair on Saturday, October 22 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Appraisers from DuMouchelles Auction House in Detroit will be on hand at the Muskegon Museum of Art to evaluate fine art, antiques, and other collectibles. DuMouchelles appraisers combine decades of professional experience in many areas and have regularly appeared on Antiques Roadshow.
MUSKEGON, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

ArtPrize names 2022 winners

Two North Carolina brothers took home the top honor at ArtPrize this year. “Creation, Destruction, Reflection,” a 3D art piece by Brad and Bryan Caviness won the Artist to Artist prize with a purse of $12,500. This year’s juried awards winners took home $10,000 per winner and $2,500 per...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root

Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Rescue mission plans ‘tiny home’ community in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As Mel Trotter Ministries works to reduce homelessness, the Christian rescue mission is eyeing a new strategy: tiny homes. The organization received approval this week from the Grand Rapids City Commission to begin work on Hope Village, a mixed-use development that would include the construction 16 tiny homes. Located near the corner of Garden Street SE and Division Avenue, the homes would each be between the size of 240-480 square feet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

