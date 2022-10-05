Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
wmta.org
“Things to Do, Places to Go” Podcast 10/7/2022
You can get into the Halloween spirit by heading to the Krasl Art Center tomorrow, October 8th for their annual Flick or Treat event! From 11 am to 12:30 pm, join the center for Family Day and paint your own pumpkin, and help Krasl decorate their grounds for the evening’s film screening, where 10 silent films will be projected alongside live piano accompaniment from Dr. Larry Shanker! You’ll want to bring your blankets, chairs, and friends early to enjoy warm beverages and set up your spot. The silent films will begin showing at 7:30 pm and include classics such as The Haunted House with Buster Keaton, The Magic Mummy, and more! This event is the perfect way to start the spooky season with family friendly fun so be sure to come out and attend!
Is Olga’s Kitchen Closing their Woodland Mall Location?
-- CLICK! -- Without even trying to answer my question, they just hung up on me!. Since that time I've continue to see more posts that the rumor may be true. I posted the question on Facebook to find out if anyone had a definite answer to the rumors. On Friday morning, I received a comment from Shirley. She said received the following email from Erin from Olga's Support Team...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 7-9, 2022
Another fall weekend is upon us. This weekend everyone is Polish at Pulaski Days in Grand Rapids. Along with that, there is a Goose Festival, Fall and Harvest Celebrations, Dogs and Donuts, and Donuts and Beer, Oktoberfest, and Concerts. Have a GREAT weekend!. Thursday, October 6-Sunday, October 9, 2022 -...
Grilled cheese lovers-- have we got a festival for you!
Grilled Cheese Festival is upon us and we cannot wait for the ooey-gooey goodness! (or should we say gouda-ness?)
wmta.org
Muskegon Museum of Art hosts Annual Appraisal Fair
The Muskegon Museum of Art will host an Appraisal Fair on Saturday, October 22 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Appraisers from DuMouchelles Auction House in Detroit will be on hand at the Muskegon Museum of Art to evaluate fine art, antiques, and other collectibles. DuMouchelles appraisers combine decades of professional experience in many areas and have regularly appeared on Antiques Roadshow.
Smashed Grand Traverse Pie Company store closes for good
A 28th Street store forced to close after a car plowed through its front window will not be reopening.
wmta.org
Muskegon Museum of History and Science Celebrates Second Annual “Fright Night at the Museum”
The Muskegon Museum of History and Science will be hosting its second-annual ‘Fright Night at the Museum’ to celebrate Halloween. Visitors will be. chased by a ‘hunter’ through a ‘maze of misfortune’ that includes artifacts from the museum’s Dangerous Things exhibit. “This year,...
Pronto Pups coming to Grand Rapids
Pronto Pups is coming to Grand Rapids for the winter season! Starting today you can get your famous dog fix all winter long at the Fowling Warehouse in Cascade.
4 West Michigan Wedding Venues that DON’T Discriminate Against the LGBTQIA+ Community
Guess I will not be using this venue as a future wedding venue... Grand Rapids has a wedding venue that says they will not serve or accommodate any LGBTQIA+ couples. Thankfully, the city is giving The Broadway Avenue a fine because they are violating its human rights ordinance. Since The...
'I wish they would reconsider': Casino shuttle service ending in November
WAYLAND, Mich. — A shuttle service that offers West Michigan seniors rides to Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is coming to an end in about a month. One couple tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE this will mean losing out on a weekly trip they always look forward to. Donna...
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
ArtPrize names 2022 winners
Two North Carolina brothers took home the top honor at ArtPrize this year. “Creation, Destruction, Reflection,” a 3D art piece by Brad and Bryan Caviness won the Artist to Artist prize with a purse of $12,500. This year’s juried awards winners took home $10,000 per winner and $2,500 per...
Dazzling Nighttime Light Show ‘IllumiZoo’ is Back at John Ball Zoo
Get ready to get your glow on! A dazzling, interactive, nighttime light show has returned to Grand Rapids' John Ball Zoo. IllumiZoo, an illuminated nighttime journey through John Ball Zoo is running Wednesday through Saturday nights now through Nov. 30, 2022. This year's theme is "Living Lights". Interactive light and...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Breakfast at Tiffiny’s serves up Southern charm, creative dishes with down-home feel
PORTAGE, MI — Whether desiring a quaint, cozy atmosphere or something a little bit larger and louder, Breakfast at Tiffiny’s has you covered with its two Kalamazoo County eateries. Open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch, husband and wife Bill and Tiffiny Manuszak stay busy serving...
‘Not a place to party’: GR takes action at Reservoir Park
A Grand Rapids park remains closed to all vehicle traffic as concerns continue to grow about late night disturbances.
Hip-hop artist Bun B to speak in Grand Rapids at Muse Southeast on October 13
Hip-hop artist Bun B will be speaking in Grand Rapids about his life and career. “Trill Talk: Small City, Big Dreams” will be held on October 13 at 7 p.m.
mibiz.com
Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root
Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
WWMTCw
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
Rescue mission plans ‘tiny home’ community in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As Mel Trotter Ministries works to reduce homelessness, the Christian rescue mission is eyeing a new strategy: tiny homes. The organization received approval this week from the Grand Rapids City Commission to begin work on Hope Village, a mixed-use development that would include the construction 16 tiny homes. Located near the corner of Garden Street SE and Division Avenue, the homes would each be between the size of 240-480 square feet.
