You can get into the Halloween spirit by heading to the Krasl Art Center tomorrow, October 8th for their annual Flick or Treat event! From 11 am to 12:30 pm, join the center for Family Day and paint your own pumpkin, and help Krasl decorate their grounds for the evening’s film screening, where 10 silent films will be projected alongside live piano accompaniment from Dr. Larry Shanker! You’ll want to bring your blankets, chairs, and friends early to enjoy warm beverages and set up your spot. The silent films will begin showing at 7:30 pm and include classics such as The Haunted House with Buster Keaton, The Magic Mummy, and more! This event is the perfect way to start the spooky season with family friendly fun so be sure to come out and attend!

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO