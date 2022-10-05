SEMPRE: Pricing, Access, and Affordability, Disrupting the Generics Market with Satish Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of DiRx

Read full article on original website
Emotional Business: What Digital Strategy is Transforming the Delivery of Care & Patient Experience?
Emotional Business: What Digital Strategy is Transforming the Delivery of Care & Patient Experience?. October 7, 2022: Healthcare is an extremely emotional business, whether you’re on the providing side or you’re on the receiving end. Kathy Azeez-Narain, Vice President and CDO discusses Hoag’s digital strategy which has transformed and innovated the delivery of both the highest quality care and exceptional patient experiences. How did her experience at AMEX translate to the healthcare world? What are the main focuses of a Chief Digital Officer in healthcare? What are the best tools, processes and methods for building out an intentional health experience?
The Latest Trends in Nurse Case Management
On episode 390 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Deanna Gillingham, RN, CCM, the CEO of The Case Management Institute (CMI). For Deanna’s third appearance on the podcast, Keith and Deanna discuss Case Management Week, nurse case management as a solid career move for nurses, and how this burgeoning nursing specialty is truly coming into it own. Central to the conversation are the results of the Case Management Institute’s Salary and Trends Survey created in collaboration with the Case Management Society of America.
The Next Chapter in Democratizing America’s Health Data
The Next Chapter in Democratizing America’s Health Data. Starting Oct. 6, providers must begin giving patients electronic access to more of their health care data than ever before. But the federal regulations forcing this change are fraught with implementation challenges and privacy risks. This week we talk with Micky...
Healthcare is Critical Infrastructure? With Greg Garcia, Executive Director at Healthcare Sector Coordinating Council
Healthcare is Critical Infrastructure? With Greg Garcia, Executive Director at Healthcare Sector Coordinating Council. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate Cyber Security Awareness in Healthcare on our main channel, the Outcomes Rocket Podcast. Partnering with leaders in healthcare cybersecurity in their capacity as members of the Health Sector Coordinating Council, the podcast aims to illuminate advances made in protecting critical healthcare infrastructure and patient safety, and areas that need further focus to put a stop to Cyber Crime.
Modern Digital Infrastructure: What’s Happening to Drive Multiple Clouds for Health Systems?
Modern Digital Infrastructure: What’s Happening to Drive Multiple Clouds for Health Systems?. We used to talk about the fact that healthcare was reticent to move to the cloud because of security and compliance and any other number of reasons. What has changed to drive this increased level of adoption of the cloud? Aging legacy infrastructure and existing data centers led to very high costs. Remote working locations are also a threat. The pressure to be able to share data as a result of the pandemic, while at risk of potential fines, has accelerated that as well. Along with ‘The Great Resignation’ and different adaptations within the cloud infrastructure, we’re seeing challenges around being able to hire the correct professionals to keep the environment to the level that you are accustomed to, but also being able to have the ability to manage all these different platforms to go where you’d really like them to go. Why multi-cloud? What’s happening to drive multiple clouds for health systems? How can we ensure that there’s going to be a certain level of continuity? How can the infrastructure be modernized? Where do the old applications fit in with machine learning and AI and data services? How can all of this be managed and operated efficiently? What about automation?
Exploring the critical gaps in Canada’s health workforce planning
Exploring the critical gaps in Canada’s health workforce planning. “We need to stop simply clapping our hands in support of health workers — and start planning to create better workforce conditions for them. Let’s make improved health workforce science in Canada a key legacy in support of our health care workers.”
LabOps: Changing Outcomes for Drug-Resistant Patients with Stacy Blain, Founder, and CSO at Concarlo Therapeutics
LabOps: Changing Outcomes for Drug-Resistant Patients with Stacy Blain, Founder, and CSO at Concarlo Therapeutics. In your lifetime, chances are someone you know will be affected by cancer. In this episode, Stacy Blain, founder, and CSO of Concarlo Therapeutics talks about how she and a team of scientists are changing...
EP. 102 Julia Chang does not believe in limitations.
EP. 102 Julia Chang does not believe in limitations. Laurie McGraw is speaking with Inspiring Woman Julia Chang, health equity expert and Chief Health Equity Officer at Google. For Dr. Horn, her journey to being impactful in medicine began with her father’s care where she saw what it looked like to not be respected. Early on, having impact led her to academics with an intent to educate physicians on how to deliver culturally competent care. Dr. Horn noted seeing technology integrated into patients’ lives but NOT integrated into the health journey of a patient. Understanding the opportunity for change and impact, this galvanized her into the tech space.
Improving door-to-needle time with the world’s first FDA 510(k) cleared, portable MRI scanner
Improving door-to-needle time with the world’s first FDA 510(k) cleared, portable MRI scanner. Title: Interview with Khan M. Siddiqui, MD Chief Medical Officer & Chief Strategy Officer at Hyperfine. Our Guest:. Dr. Siddiqui is a serial entrepreneur, a radiologist and currently the Chief Medical and Chief Strategy Officer of...
The United States of Care
Natalie Davis joins CareTalk to discuss how her organization, the United Stated States of Care, is building a better and more equitable healthcare system in the wake of the pandemic. TOPICS:. (1:10) Why does a united approach to the United States of Care matter?. (3:05) How are people from the...
